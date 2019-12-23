District Council calls for local fire station in the light of the high-rise fire near U of M – Winnipeg

Loading...

A weekend fire in a high-rise building under construction on the Pembina Highway is a sign that the city could use another fire station, according to the city council.

The building, named The Arc, was scheduled to open in August and would accommodate more than 500 students from the nearby University of Manitoba.

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) told CJOB 680 that the incident underscores the lack of fire resources in the neighborhood.

"When these buildings are built, it's the most vulnerable time that a fire can occur because they don't have their fire-fighting sprinklers or any fire-retardant walls," said Lukes, who said the incident made them nervous of the many others she has approved upcoming construction projects for the area.

"I talked about it, asked, put pressure on it, asked, but it has come to a point where … enough is enough! We need a fire station in Waverley West.

"We cannot grow further as a city and greet 11,000 people every year. We build all these developments and the response times of the fire stations decrease every year."

Lukes, who said she had been working on the much-needed dorm for three years, said she would meet with the building owner to find out how much of a setback the fire had caused. The building itself is not in danger, she said, but the timeline is likely to be affected.

"You might think that he is highly motivated to do this for the fall semester. That was originally the time frame in which it would be open. Maybe the building will not have the entire 16 floors. Maybe it will drop a few floors, maybe the damage wasn't that bad.

"I feel emotionally attached to this building," she said. "It will solve a huge problem – it will significantly affect the situation of our illegal home as soon as it is ready for use because it was built appropriately." It is intended for students only. "

The construction company Ledcor announced at the weekend that it would work with the fire brigade and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health to determine the cause of the fire and assess the damage.

There were no injuries due to the flame.

Absolutely devastating. Years of work. No one we know has hurt. Went on site. Talked to firefighters https://t.co/qgNMAKIh5s cameras filming construction work with recorded live footage. So sad for the owners. https://t.co/wPG4nSEG7u

– City Councilor Janice Lukes (@JaniceLukes) December 21, 2019

