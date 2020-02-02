Distracted driving leads to water stops, school closure, says the Harvard police

A boiling water order was issued for the city of Harvard after a distracted driver crashed on a fire hydrant near a high school on Saturday night. in the parking lot of the Bromfield School, according to the Harvard police. Video released by the police shows water flowing from the ground near the disconnected fire hydrant. At around 7.15 am, the Harvard Department of Public Works said the city’s main water tank had been emptied by the broken main line. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection later released a boiling water order for the city because of the broken main line, according to Tim Kilhart of the Harvard Water Department. Residents are asked not to use water from the city until further notice. According to Harthart, the city’s water tank is slowly being refilled, but residents will have very limited water and may have low water pressure. A member of the Harvard fire brigade will be door to door, distributing drinking water to all residents. It will take at least three days for the DEP to be able to cancel the boiling water order, Kilhart said. DPW crews are currently repairing the broken water pipeline near Bromfield School. Due to construction, the Harvard Public School District canceled the lessons on Monday. The Harvard police are investigating the crash that led to the broken water pipe. Anyone with questions about the city’s water service should call 978-456-4130.

A boiling water order was issued for the city of Harvard after a distracted driver crashed on a fire hydrant near a high school on Saturday night.

The crash, which caused a water stop, happened at 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bromfield School, according to the Harvard police.

Video released by the police shows water squirting from the ground at the disconnected fire hydrant.

At about a quarter past seven the Harvard Public Works Ministry said that the city’s main water tank was emptied by the broken pipe.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection later released a boiling water order for the city because of the broken pipe, according to Tim Kilhart of the Harvard Water Department. Residents are asked not to use the water of the city until further notice.

Kilhart said the city’s water tank is slowly being refilled, but residents will have very limited water and may have low water pressure.

A member of the Harvard fire brigade goes from door to door and distributes drinking water among all residents. It will take at least three days for the DEP to be able to lift the boiling water, Kilhart said.

DPW crews are currently repairing the broken water pipeline near Bromfield School. Due to construction, the Harvard Public School District canceled the lessons on Monday.

The Harvard police are investigating the crash that led to the broken water pipe.

Anyone with questions about the city’s water service should call 978-456-4130.

