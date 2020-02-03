Dissatisfied Madonna fans continue the late start of the concert

Two unsatisfied concert-goers who have raised hundreds of dollars to see Madonna sue the legendary singer – claim that she did not enter the groove hours after she had to take the stage at a few concerts in Brooklyn.

Queens resident, Antonio Velotta and New Jersey resident, Andrew Panos, saying they were buying tickets to see the “Material Girl” in the BAM opera house on October 19 and October 1 for dates on her Madame X tour.

Velotta earned $ 800 for his ticket and Panos paid $ 321 for his ticket.

Madonna would start both concerts at 8:30 PM. but only started at 11.30 am on the show of September 19 and 10:40 am on the date of October 1.

Now the two fans say they want a prayer – for relief – as an act of repentance by the singer.

They have filed a class-action trial in the Brooklyn Supreme Court against the “Like a Virgin” crooner, along with concert promoter Live Nation, claiming false advertising and breach of contract.

“By the time of the concert announcements, Madonna had shown blatant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Live Nation was aware that any statement regarding a show start time, at best optimistic speculation, “, their lawsuit explains. .

Because of the late start time, concert attendants younger than 18 years of age would have to leave the room when the clock struck midnight – making their tickets ‘worthless’, claimants claim.

And all those present who had work or school the next morning may have lost their sleep if they hung around before the end of the concerts, which were closed around 1 o’clock in the morning, their legal costs.

To make matters worse, concert visitors had to hand over their phones at the start of the show, so that they could not arrange a ride home until after the performance.

Velotta and Panos are looking for unspecified compensation.

Madonna has a ‘long history’ of delaying concert dates and the late start of tunes, according to the lawsuit. She was often hours late for the tour dates of “Madame X” in Brooklyn and Chicago, and also for dates during her 2016 Rebel Heart tour.

For the ‘Madame X’ tour, the pop icon focused on smaller locations such as BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House with 2,100 seats in Fort Greene – although the tour was tainted with reports of low ticket sales and cancellations.

A Florida man previously sued Mads during the late start of her show on December 17 at Fillmore Miami Beach.

The Madonna and Live Nation publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

