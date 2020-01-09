Loading...

Disputes Bowen Island fire department commander announces retirement

(Courtesy Bowen Island Fire Department / Facebook)

Chief Derek Dickson announced that he will retire at the end of January

In October, all 26 volunteers in the department threatened to resign if Dickson did not leave his post

the announcement follows a recommendation for “transition to new leadership of the department”

BOWEN ISLAND (NEWS 1130) – The Bowen Island fire brigade is looking for a new chief, just six months after hiring the last one.

Chief Derek Dickson announced that he will retire at the end of January.

“Derek has decided to withdraw from the fire brigade to have the department make a new start with a new leader,” said a release from the Bowen Island community.

In October, all 26 volunteers in the department threatened to resign if Dickson did not leave his post.

A task force was formed to investigate the ‘open issues’ between the chief and the department.

The Task Force has found no reason to end Dickson, but the announcement follows a recommendation for “transition to new leadership of the department”.

