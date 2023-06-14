Dispute Over New York’s New Minimum Wage Rule for Gig Worker

New York City, under the stewardship of Mayor Eric Adams, is stirring the gig economy pot with its official declaration to increase the minimum wage for app-based restaurant delivery workers, including those affiliated with Uber and DoorDash. Despite these companies categorizing their workforce as independent contractors, the city has announced a substantial raise in their pay, boosting their wages from an average of $7 per hour to $17.96 starting from July 12, 2023. This rate is anticipated to rise to a minimum of $19.96 per hour by 2025. In his announcement, Mayor Adams acknowledged the efforts of these workers, often delivering under challenging weather conditions, stating that “they should not be delivering food to your household if they can’t put food on the plate in their household.” The proposed rate for 2025, however, falls significantly short of the previously proposed $23.82 per hour by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protections (DCWP). The new minimum pay rate will impact over 60,000 app-based delivery drivers currently operating in the city, as reported by NYC’s DCWP.

Controversial Reception of the New Wage Rules

The decision has generated a mixed response. Uber, voicing its discontent, accused the city of being dishonest with delivery workers, arguing that the pay increase would lead to job cuts, discourage tipping, and push workers to faster and more delivery trips. Criticism also came from the city’s own Comptroller Brad Lander, who argued that the ruling didn’t go far enough. According to Lander, Mayor Adams succumbed to the lobbying efforts of Uber and DoorDash, and the pay hike would result in a mere $12.69 per hour take-home pay for workers after expenses. Despite these concerns, Lander conceded that “a subminimum pay standard is better than no pay standard at all.”

Discontentment on Both Sides of the Aisle

The new minimum wage ruling, while intended as a historic victory for gig workers, has not been universally welcomed. Many workers, labor rights activists, and critics argue that just under $18 per hour, pay is insufficient to cover living costs in New York City or the expenses associated with being a delivery driver. On the other hand, app-based gig companies warn that the ruling may yield unintended consequences for workers, with DoorDash not ruling out the possibility of litigation.

Two Minimum Pay Rate Options

As per the new rules, companies employing delivery workers can select between two minimum pay rate options. The first involves paying workers at least $17.96 per hour, excluding tips, for the time spent connected to the app, including waiting for a gig. This rate is set to increase with inflation to about $19.96 per hour next year. The second option requires apps to pay $0.50 per minute of active time, excluding trip time, calculated from the moment a worker accepts a delivery to when they drop off the food.

Unintended Consequences for Gig Workers

While the wage increase is a contentious issue for workers, gig companies also worry about the possible negative impacts. Spokespeople from DoorDash and Grubhub suggested that the ruling might force companies to reduce platform access for workers who don’t accept every gig or work part-time. They anticipate that those who remain on the platform may have to increase their workload, with projections from the DCWP suggesting that deliveries could increase from 1.6 to 2.5 per hour. Companies may also need to alter their platforms to prevent workers from being paid twice by different apps. Many gig workers currently alternate between apps to maximize their earnings, a practice known as “dirty mapping.” Critics believe that companies may ramp up location tracking to catch workers accepting orders from multiple apps simultaneously. These measures, while keeping the gig economy tidy, could blur the line between independent contractors and employees, potentially making it harder for companies to argue for the former status. Nevertheless, the ruling does not prohibit workers from unionizing or bargaining collectively.

Conclusion

The wage hike for app-based delivery workers in New York City marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the gig economy. It opens a new chapter in the ongoing debate over the rights and remuneration of gig workers, prompting mixed reactions from workers, activists, city officials, and gig companies alike. While it’s considered a step forward by some, others argue it’s inadequate and could lead to unintended consequences. With both sides expressing dissatisfaction with the new rules, it’s clear that this contentious issue is far from resolved.