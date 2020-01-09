Disneyland had to reject visitors 20 times

Loading...

Families visit Disneyland to make their dreams come true. Some people plan their journey for years and save so that they can have the time of their lives with their favorite characters in a happy environment. Children love the attractions and adults feel like children when they are there.

But imagine that you finally get Disneyland and are sent away. The children would cry and the parents would be furious. Being excited all the time would have been a shame. The money spent would have disappeared and the happy faces would change to frown. Incredibly unfortunate, this news would be the worst.

Here are 20 reasons why someone from Disneyland can be rejected. Staff must follow the rules, so keep this in mind when planning a trip. Entering is the only way to have fun.

20 (adult) drinks cause mother to misbehave towards Mickey

Apparently adult drinks are available in the park, but if someone gets confused, there is no way to participate in the excitement of the park. Too much leads to bad behavior, and if someone runs the risk of endangering others, the staff will certainly bring this to the attention. They can even be started if their actions are terrible.

19 fights are not family friendly

Hitting someone in the park is problematic to say the least. This is a place that should be peaceful, so fighting is forbidden. Whatever the reason, leaving another guest behind is a big no-no. When staff sees people going there, there will be serious consequences.

18 Full capacity means no more magic

There is a limit to how many people they can pack in the Magic Kingdom. As soon as the attraction reaches its capacity, there is no more room to squeeze in more bodies. This stinks of those who have waited all morning, but there are rules that the staff must follow.

17 Selfie Sticks stay at home

It’s fun to take photos in the park, because families want to think back to the magical memories they made with Mickey Mouse and the gang. But don’t take your selfie stick to Disney. They are not allowed and you cannot use them. Make your selfies the “old-fashioned” way.

16 No employees, no visitors

If the Disneyland workers go on strike, it means that no one is inside to work on the attractions and other entertainment. No employees in shifts means no visitors. No people can walk around if there is no one to make things run smoothly.

15 Mickey is not in the mood to make people laugh

Oh no! Mickey Mouse had drunk too much and he is not allowed in the park. It’s clear that this guy in a suit has a tough afternoon and he probably doesn’t even work for Disney. But the real team cannot let this person enter the park. Children would worry about the well-being of the cute cartoon character.

14 fainted in the park

Spending the whole day at Disney can be tiring and if someone has been drinking, the possibility of fainting has doubled. This girl is gone with the wind while she snores on a bench. She may not be aware of her surroundings, but as soon as the staff sees her, they will certainly instruct her to return to the hotel.

13 Even Elsa can’t go back

What did Elsa do? She looks beautiful in her ice blue dress, but apparently her behavior was not suitable for a princess. The police are taking her to the site and she is likely to be punished. Let’s hope the kids didn’t see she did something wrong.

12 Magic Kingdom Mayhem

People like to take pictures with the cute characters who are all dressed in Disneyland, but when someone touches them improperly, there are consequences. This silly guy on the news did exactly that, and now he will have to bear the consequences. What’s wrong with some people?!

11 Too short to drive

Small children love Disneyland, but some are just too small to make a few trips. This little guy feels blue because he is too short to step on the ride. Maybe one day he will come back to the park to try again. There are other children’s rides made just for pipsqueaks like him.

10 Too long to drive

On the other hand, some trips are not for taller people. This leggy lady is too long to ride. She has fun in the park, but because of her height she cannot enjoy the carousel. She has to turn the others ’round and’ while waiting for the ride to finish.

9 No more room for partygoers

The park is full of. Just like when a certain attraction in Disneyland is full to the brim, the entire park can be crowded. When this happens, the staff cannot just keep filling people. They will have to wait for others to leave the park before having their own day of fun.

8 Attraction is not too attractive

Some people go to Disneyland with a certain ride or attraction in mind. It is a big disappointment when that ride or attraction is closed to the public. All the energy they put into their expectation is suddenly suppressed. Of course there are many more things to do, but their dream has drowned.

7 Refurbishing means refusing visitors

It’s nice to know that the Disney powers take the time to ensure that the attractions are at their best. But when they go through the refurbishment process, this means that the attraction must be stopped for the time being. This is an obstacle for guests, but they cannot do anything about it.

6 demonstrators do not pay for amusement park tickets

Protesters can surround the park, but there is a small chance that staff will let them in to air their grievances. People have the right to give their opinion, but if they cause chaos in the park, they are not allowed in here. Maybe these people wanted to convince other people to boycott the park.

5 Health scare means safety first

If there is a health scare in a big place like Disneyland, chances are they will close the park until things are under control. Guests may be angry that they have been left completely outside the gates, but safety is number one in these cases.

4 busty mom gets the boot

This ‘busty’ woman had a pretty adventure at Disney. According to this news still framework, she was told to “hide” in the park. She certainly can’t help what she looks like, but if she was intentionally inappropriate in the neighborhood of families, it’s a different story altogether. Let’s hope they have dealt with the situation to everyone’s satisfaction.

3 A Bad Habit Got Obama Ousted

The former president apparently threw himself into hot water at Disney a while ago. His “habit” started him from Disneyland, but he doesn’t seem to bother about it. The staff finally followed the protocol and he did not follow the park rules.

2 Empty your bags or else

If you cannot pay the park costs, the staff cannot let you in without paying. Sounds reasonable, although the cost to enter Disneyland is quite steep. People should know how much the money is for the park before they stand in line. It is nowadays far from free to have fun.

1 stroller must be the right size

Many families bring their little ones to Disneyland. Some are even still in prams. But no old pram is sufficient. There are specifications for prams that people need to know. If the pram does not meet the standard, they must leave it parked and rent another for the day.