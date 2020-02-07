Disneyland fire: view the captivating photos and videos

KABC reports a small fire at Disneyland on Thursday evening.

What happened?

Firefighters told KABC that a small fire broke out after 6 p.m. local time.

It was a small fire. There were no injuries, the park was not closed and fire brigade officers started the fire relatively quickly, according to KABC.

The fire reportedly broke out in the backstage area, according to the KNBC.

KIRO 7 said, “Nobody was injured in the fire, which happened to start at the park’s iconic Fire Station building, the location of the Walt Disney apartment overlooking Main Street.”

Parts of Adventureland were closed when they were dealing with the vegetation fire, The Los Angeles Times reported.

What did the fire look like?

Social media members shared photos and videos of the small fire that offered a spooky sight of Disneyland.

Disneyland evacuates everyone because of a fire behind Main Street, near the fire department and Walt’s Candle, and I am shaking. This video has gone crazy. pic.twitter.com/shji8FbahP

– ivy marie (@ivysaysrawr) 7 February 2020