Disney World witnessed its share of strange incidents in 2019

People who flocked to Disney World get to hear everything mystical about the site’s Magic Kingdom. But a few of them got more than they expected if a few bizarre incidents were an indication in the past year.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, who searched various Orange County Sheriff documents, they discovered some unusual events that Disney movers and shakers would rather not make public.

AirDrop messages

At least two incidents were unsuspecting mobile phone users who received unsolicited AirDrop messages in their inbox. A startled strolling through a couple of teenagers in the Magic Kingdom who discovered an image of a dog’s hindquarters on their screens, followed by an adult with a boy without a nose.

Another episode concerned an elderly man near the Epcot Test Track attraction who received a photo of a supposedly star from the Nickelodeon series I Am Carly, without a shirt and covered with spaghetti. Authorities succeeded in locating the sender of the dog photo, who apologized, but was not accused of anything. The suspect in the spaghetti incident remains large.

Become physical

Then there was the case where a woman ate a turkey leg, a popular fast-food product in Walt Disney World, when she was approached by a man who pointed angrily at pieces of the delicacy she had dropped to the floor. She was pushed and reported the incident, although the man was never found.

Disney security managed to corner a man in a wheelchair who was chasing a Canadian couple who accused him and his wife of waiting in line at the Space Mountain Ride. He caught up with them and hit the man with his walking stick in the chest and left a very visible mark. He was banned from the Disney site, although the couple did not report it.

If you have to go …

But the weirdest incident during the year concerned a Peruvian woman in a line-up for an animal-side issue when she felt something warm and wet against her leg. Then she discovered a Brazilian man behind her who relieved herself. Authorities kicked him out of the park for a day while the woman was given clean clothes.

