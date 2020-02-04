Disney + wins 28.6 million subscribers at launch, while analysts estimate Apple TV + numbers

Disney reported on the results of the first quarter of 2020 this afternoon and gave a first glimpse into the performance of its new Disney + streaming service. In the profit announcement, the company announced that Disney + currently has over 28 million subscribers following its November launch. Apple, on the other hand, did not offer details about Apple TV + subscribers.

Disney + made its public debut on November 12 and announced the next day that it had already won 10 million subscribers. This is the first subscriber update since then. 28.6 million subscribers are above the Bloomberg Consensus estimate of 20.8 million analysts.

Disney’s first earnings release revealed that Disney had + 26.5 million subscribers, but CEO Bob Iger said the actual number on Monday was 28.6 million.

While Disney doesn’t offer the same free promotions as Apple TV +, some of these early Disney + subscribers come from Verizon. The airline offers its subscribers a free Disney + year with unlimited tariffs, which is likely to account for at least a healthy proportion of the 28.6 million users.

Disney has also said that it expects Disney +’s international rollout to be a key driver for new subscribers. The service will be launched on March 24 in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. This is earlier than Disney originally expected, as the company announced its revised schedule just last month. Disney + will also be launched in India on March 29.

Disney has also provided subscriber numbers for its other streaming services today. ESPN + has 6.6 million subscribers compared to 1.4 million last year. In total, Hulu has 30.4 million subscribers, compared to 22.8 million in the previous year. 3.2 million of these subscribers are Hulu Live TV users.

Meanwhile, Netflix reported unexpectedly low subscriber growth in its latest earnings release. However, the company continued to stress that it was not worried about newcomers to the streaming TV industry, such as Disney +, Amazon, and Apple TV +.

Apple has not released subscriber data for Apple TV +. During last week’s first quarter 2020 earnings release, CEO Tim Cook touted that the streaming service had been a “rousing success” so far, but did not go into further details. Analysts have tried to pinpoint the number of Apple TV + subscribers. Without confirmation from Apple, however, it is difficult to give too much weight to these assumptions.

Bob Iger just announced to investors that Disney + will REALLY have 28.6 million subscribers as of Monday.

