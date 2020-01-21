Disney + will start streaming in Europe on Tuesday 24 March - Internet - News

Back in December last year, HEXUS announced that the Disney + streaming service was being prepared for launch in Europe on March 31, 2020. Now the iconic media company has revised that date … ahead. Disney + will be launched in Europe on March 24, 2020 in many European countries such as; the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. Other Western European markets such as Belgium, Scandinavia and Portugal will follow in the summer of 2020.

If you now go to the Disney + homepage, you should be able to see the new date and, more importantly, the price for your country of residence. Here in the UK you can see the page on which I was redirected to confirm the new date of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 for opening up the service. Below is the GBP price, “only £ 5.99 per month or £ 59.99 per year”.

Deadline Hollywood has some more information about the launch. It has prices in the euro zone and outlined the phased European rollout that I mentioned in the intro. If you live in Europe, the service costs € 6.99 per month or € 69.99 per year. The established US price is $ 6.99 per month or $ 69.99 for a year.

In addition to the famous animation films and children’s content with which Disney is associated, Disney owns many content / content providers who will offer a much broader appeal to the service. The service is launched with content that includes a range of Pixar titles, Marvel films, the Star Wars franchise (plus new The Mandalorian TV series), as well as National Geographic content. View the US launch line-up for an idea of ​​what’s coming on March 24. In the first year, American residents were promised “more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from our library”.

In the US, the Disney + streaming service seems to be a success. In December it was reported that it had 24 million customers – only a month within. However, the survey was quite small and about a third of this user base is considered to be free users taking advantage of a Verizon promotion for their first year.