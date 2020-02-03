Disney unveils final trailer for Mulan in Super Bowl 2020

Disney has unveiled the final trailer for its upcoming live action Mulan remake and it looks absolutely epic.

When the emperor of China demands that a man from every family join the Chinese imperial army, Mulan disguises her gender so that she can take the place of her sick father.

As an accomplished hunter, it doesn’t take long before she comes face to face with a powerful witch who leads the fight against her.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-eFm–k21c (/ embed)

Chinese talents Liu Yifei and Gong Li shine as Mulan and her terrifying rival Xian Lang, while international superstars Donnie Yen (Rogue One) and Jet Li (The Expendables) also appear.

Mulan was released in 1998 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and is one of the most famous films of the so-called Disney Renaissance.

This remake follows in the footsteps of Beauty and the Beast of 2017 and Aladdin and The Lion King of last year, all of which re-invented classic animation films and made more than $ 1 billion from the global cash register.

Although the soundtrack of the original will be one of the most memorable in the genre, it has been confirmed that the live reboot will unfortunately not contain musical songs. This is because it is a more realistic approach.

Mulan arrives in British cinemas on 27 March 2020.