Disney + teases MCU Phase 4 with “Loki” “WandaVision”

Marvel Studios and Disney didn’t play around when it came to this year Super bowl. The companies used their hyper-expensive air time to spotlight three of their new ones MCU series is coming Disney +. The falcon and winter soldier, WandaVision and Loki were all teased.

The three shows are part of a Disney + expansion that will have important, though crucial links with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As we all know, the MCU received quite a stir at the end of the film with the most profit of all time, 2019 Avengers: End Game. In that we see Steve Rogers’ Captain America pass on the iconic shield and live his life in the past. This is exactly where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are picked up.

Towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rogers passes the shield of Captain America to Sam Wilson, better known as Falcon. The series follows Wilson and Bucky “Winter Soldier” Barnes as they navigate through a world of which Rogers is no longer a part.

The short teaser shows Wilson interacting with the adamantium shield. Then we get a brief look at Wilson in a new flight suit and the return of Baron Zemo. One Twitter user splits it into simple bullet points with images.

Things that happened on the teaser:

– Sam training with the shield

– Sam’s Captain America costume

-Bucky with a gun

-Zemo with bullet gun

-The American agent in a kind of big event

-Sam and Bucky shaking hands # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/fOwkrtndQY

– the falcon and the winter soldier updates (@sambuckyseries) 3 February 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will appear on the small screen later this year in August.

WandaVision is next in the list and becomes a bit trippy. Also planned for a release in 2020, the show follows Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch and her beloved Vision. Although what we see from the show is incredibly fast, we can determine that the show is going to be pretty crazy. We see many different incarnations from Maximoff, including one of her vintage Scarlet Witch costume from 1960 and a housewife looking like Leave It to Beaver.

We can all assume that reality hopping will be an important plot point in WandaVision, as well as the coming one Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while Kevin Feige said that Maximoff would work with Dr. Stephen Strange in what is mentioned as the first scary movie of the MCU. Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the level of weird that we can expect at San Diego Comic-Con.

“We’re going to get weird, get deep and finally understand Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch,” said Olsen.

Classic. #WitterVision pic.twitter.com/6wptQzWtSe

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) 3 February 2020

can’t believe that Elizabeth Olsen has given us 4 different looks and feels all in one (1) teaser

– ken (@wandaslizzie) February 3, 2020

And last but not least, we quickly looked at one sentence from Loki. The short scene shows the Loki by Tom Hiddleston in a jumpsuit from TVA. TVA stands for Time Variance Authority and manages the timelines in the Marvel Universe, pruning and pruning those who are too dangerous to exist.

The clip shows Loki grinning while he says: “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.”

The God of Mischief is back! #Loki pic.twitter.com/izcQi6388t

– Always In The Mood For Dancing (@LittleRedLilith) 3 February 2020

Watch the action-packed trailer below and get ready because The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are coming out this fall. Loki only touches the small screen in 2021. Mrs Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight have also been announced.

Which new MCU show are you most enthusiastic about? Sound from below!

