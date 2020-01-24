[Photo by: Disney]

Disney + have shared hits like The Mandalorian, who started his own meme and even brought back a favorite from the 2000s Lizzie McGuire before its production is suspended.

With February, the streaming service adds movies such as Toy story 4, Le Sandlot, Descendants 3, and more.

They also present the first season of Marvel’s Future Avengers and add the second season of Star Wars: Resistance.

Find out everything that happens to the streaming tycoon below!

Available in February1



Around the world in 80 days

Big deal

The Sandlot

Nasty Tuna: Season 1-2

Available in February2

Descendants 3

Available in February 5

Toy story 4

Available in February seven

Diary of a future president, episode 104

Disney Family Sunday, Episode 114

Marvel’s Hero Project, episode 114

One day at Disney, episode 110

Timmy’s failure: mistakes were made

Available in February 9

Old dogs

Available in February 14

My dog, the thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a future president, episode 105

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, Episode 201

Disney Family Sunday, episode 115

Marvel’s Hero Project, episode 115

One day at Disney, episode 111

Available in February 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Available in February 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: playing with fire

Available February 21

My dog, the thief

Diary of a future president: episode 106

Disney Fairytale Weddings: Episode 202

Disney Family Sunday: Episode 116

Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 116

One Day at Disney: Episode 112

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 701

Available February 27

Star Wars: Resistance: Season 2

Available February 28

I captured the goblin king

Imagination Moves: Season 1-3

Marvel’s Future Avengers: Season 1

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a future president: episode 107

Disney Fairytale Weddings: Episode 203

Disney Family Sunday: Episode 117

Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 117

One Day at Disney: Episode 113

Shop class: episode 101

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 702

Sad news for Lizzie McGuire fans. Unfortunately the show restarted on Disney + is put on hold. Designer Terri Minsky moves away from her role as showrunner. Until a new showrunner is found, the alarm clock is on hold.

The premiere of Lizzie McGuire was premiered on January 21, 2001. It lasted two seasons, comprising 65 episodes, before ending in 2004. The show was also adapted into a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003.

A spokesperson spoke about the details exclusively with Variety,

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to” Lizzie McGuire “and high expectations for a new series,” said the Disney spokesperson. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to go in a different creative direction and put a new focus on the show.”

This means that the show is currently on hiatus.

