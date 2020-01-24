[Photo by: Disney]
Disney + have shared hits like The Mandalorian, who started his own meme and even brought back a favorite from the 2000s Lizzie McGuire before its production is suspended.
With February, the streaming service adds movies such as Toy story 4, Le Sandlot, Descendants 3, and more.
They also present the first season of Marvel’s Future Avengers and add the second season of Star Wars: Resistance.
Find out everything that happens to the streaming tycoon below!
Available in February1
Around the world in 80 days
Big deal
The Sandlot
Nasty Tuna: Season 1-2
Available in February2
Descendants 3
Available in February 5
Toy story 4
Available in February seven
Diary of a future president, episode 104
Disney Family Sunday, Episode 114
Marvel’s Hero Project, episode 114
One day at Disney, episode 110
Timmy’s failure: mistakes were made
Available in February 9
Old dogs
Available in February 14
My dog, the thief
Splash
Because of Winn-Dixie
Diary of a future president, episode 105
Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, Episode 201
Disney Family Sunday, episode 115
Marvel’s Hero Project, episode 115
One day at Disney, episode 111
Available in February 16
Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Available in February 20
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: playing with fire
Available February 21
My dog, the thief
Diary of a future president: episode 106
Disney Fairytale Weddings: Episode 202
Disney Family Sunday: Episode 116
Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 116
One Day at Disney: Episode 112
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 701
Available February 27
Star Wars: Resistance: Season 2
Available February 28
I captured the goblin king
Imagination Moves: Season 1-3
Marvel’s Future Avengers: Season 1
Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
Diary of a future president: episode 107
Disney Fairytale Weddings: Episode 203
Disney Family Sunday: Episode 117
Marvel’s Hero Project: Episode 117
One Day at Disney: Episode 113
Shop class: episode 101
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 702
More on Disney +
Sad news for Lizzie McGuire fans. Unfortunately the show restarted on Disney + is put on hold. Designer Terri Minsky moves away from her role as showrunner. Until a new showrunner is found, the alarm clock is on hold.
The premiere of Lizzie McGuire was premiered on January 21, 2001. It lasted two seasons, comprising 65 episodes, before ending in 2004. The show was also adapted into a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003.
A spokesperson spoke about the details exclusively with Variety,
“Fans have a sentimental attachment to” Lizzie McGuire “and high expectations for a new series,” said the Disney spokesperson. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to go in a different creative direction and put a new focus on the show.”
This means that the show is currently on hiatus.
What will you be watching on Disney + next month? Let us know in the comments below!
