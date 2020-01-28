Disney reportedly gives Live-Action Remake Treatment to 'Bambi'

Allegedly, Disney is giving a live remake on one of his oldest and most loved films!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Bambi live action remake is written by Captain Marvel writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Sierra Burgess is a loser writer Lindsey Beer.

The original animation film, released in 1942, told the story of a young fawn named Bambi as he learns to find his place in the forest. With his two furry best friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, Bambi grows up when confronted with the joy and sorrow – and the loss of a parent – of growing up.

The animated film received three Oscar nominations for the best song, the best score and the best sound, and was also received with critical success.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the Bambi studio is looking at “a sort of companion piece” to other live action adaptations such as The Jungle Book and The Lion King. The company will again use CGI technology to create photorealistic and immersive nature worlds. The studio is aware that the Bambi remake live action will be less epic in design and story and is not intended to introduce a larger story into the fan’s favorite story.

Disney’s live remakes of their other classic stories continue to bear fruit, with The Lion King by Jon Favreau and Aladdin by Guy Ritchie, earning more than billions of dollars. The upcoming live Disney action projects include The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey and David Lowrey’s Peter Pan title Peter and Wendy. Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis is also in active development.