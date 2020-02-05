Welcome to the PopCrush Daily Break! Here is an overview of today’s most popular pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights broadcast throughout the country. Watch Lady Gaga’s new rumors below, exciting Hamilton news and more!

Disney releases Hamilton with the original Broadway cast in the lead role!

Disney will release a movie version of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, starring the original Broadway cast. The film is scheduled for theaters in the US and Canada on October 15, 2021. The original show debuted in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City. To preserve the essence of the musical in the film, Disney plans to combine the elements of live theater and film. (through people)

Chiefs Player celebrates Super Bowl Win by covering adoption costs for dogs in the hometown of Team

Derrick Nnadi, defensive tackler for the Chiefs of Kansas City, gives back to dogs in need after the great victory in the 2020 Super Bowl. KC Pet Project has announced that Nnadi will pay the adoption costs of all asylum dogs currently available for adoption to celebrate winning the Big Game. (through people)

Walmart now sells a Rosé Wine Water Enhancer just in time for V-Day

Perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day spent with your boo … or just alone!

Lady Gaga’s rumored friend has been revealed

Fans believe the pop star is currently dating Parker Media CEO Michael Polansky. (via Business Insider)

Stars who lied about their age

