Disney Plus already has 26.5 million paid subscribers

When Disney announced their financial figures for the fourth quarter this week, they also revealed their number of paid subscribers to the new subscription service, Disney +. At the end of 2019 – which means after only six weeks of streaming to the public – Disney + had 26.5 million paid subscribers.

Although THR notes that Disney counted a paid subscriber “as any user for whom it recognizes subscription income, meaning that it considers people who bundle the service for a reduced price as subscribers,” this is still an impressive number for any streaming service that is less than two months old and not yet available worldwide:

Disney + was launched on 12 November with a lot of fanfare, including an extensive marketing push plastered for service and the original tentpole series The Mandalorian across bus stops, cruise ships and Disneyland theme parks. The demand was so great on launch day that many people encountered technical problems trying to sign up and stream programming, which led Disney to make a statement that the interest “had exceeded our high expectations.” The following day, Disney revealed that the service had already signed up 10 million subscribers.

Netflix has approximately 167 million subscribers worldwide for the comparison. But it has been around for years – and is currently available in many more countries than Disney +.

The big question for Disney + ahead is how well it maintains these figures. When it was launched, Disney + had the live promotion Star Wars series The Mandalorian as his big party title. When that show ended around the beginning of 2020, Disney + had nothing to replace it as an anchor to attract new customers and keep the old ones. It will take months for Marvel’s Disney + series to be broadcast on the service sometime in the fall. (We still don’t have an official launch date for the first, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.) The new season of The Mandalorian also starts at that time.

Even with his impressive catalog of Disney, Lucas movie, and Marvel library titles, that might not be enough for people to keep paying $ 7 a month – at least until some new content is added. Stlll, 26.5 million is an impressive start.

