Disney Parks create ‘My 1st Disney Character’ problem. Here’s an explainer

Disney has kicked off a new social media obstacle amid the coronavirus pandemic, one particular that asks Disney fans to share their most loved people on-line.

What’s the news:

Disney Parks launched aspects of a new Disney problem that phone calls on people to share a photograph of themselves with the initially Disney character they fulfilled in genuine lifetime.

Then, men and women must recommend pals to participate in the obstacle thereafter.

Ashley Eckstein, who is the voice of Ahsoka Tano on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” participated in the obstacle previously, putting up a photograph of herself posing with Eeyore.

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee posted a photograph of herself posing with Dale and Goofy.

The new obstacle will come amid Disney’s marketing campaign #DisneyMagicMoments, which has included Disney Parks sharing facts about the parks amid the coronavirus pandemic. For case in point, the campaign incorporated Disney Parks sharing recipes for the Churro Bites, the Toy Tale Land grilled cheese and a “frozen treat” substantially like the Dole Whip.

Disney has also unveiled digital tour rides during the marketing campaign, which permits people today to perspective unique Disney rides from a first-individual viewpoint.