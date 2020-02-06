Disney ‘Onward’ gives Chris Pratt a metal-inspired character

[Photo via YouTube]

Disney is about to get much more metal with the newest character they introduce to their world.

The upcoming Disney Pixar film Onward shows a character played by Chris Pratt who wears a clearly metal-inspired denim vest that is covered with fake band patches.

Read more: Boston Manor detail new album “GLUE,” UK tour with Trophy Eyes

The film also shows Tom Holland as the younger brother of the Pratt character. It’s pretty clear Pixar draws on typical metal cabinets with Pratt’s character Barley Lightfoot, from the black hat to the pointed wristband and patches on his coat of fake bands such as Smote, Hydra, Hades, Skull and Quest Master.

According to the Disney website, the film is “In a fantasy world in the suburbs, Disney and Pixar’s onward introduces two eleven brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to find out if there is any magic left.”

Based on the trailer, the two receive a special staff on the birthday of the Dutch characters. Their deceased father left instructions for their mother to save the staff for the moment when they learn that, after evoking a spell, they can have their father resurrected for 24 hours. That would be the first time that the character of Holland sees him in his life.

When they try to summon their father, he is only brought back as a pair of legs that cause them to look for the rest of him while keeping their secret. So basically the film is part family fun, part metal and part Weekend At Bernie’s.

Later on comes in the cinema on March 6, but until then enjoy the trailer in the player below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn5QmllRCn4 [/ embed]

What do you think of the metal character of the upcoming Disney movie? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

View more: Warped Tour Mountain View starts with Frank Iero, LTJ and more

Anti-Flag