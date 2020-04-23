Disney mega 40,000-piece puzzles are sold out, but try them

Although we spend extra time at home, many have decided to try to put together an old-fashioned jigsaw puzzle to match the time. While some of us feel quite proud after finishing a scene of 1,000 or 5,000 pieces, there are others who have clearly notched things.

Recent social media posts have featured hugely dedicated puzzle fans finishing the Ravensburger Disney Moment puzzle in all of their 40,320 pieces. According to the Ravensburger and Guinness World Records, this giant jigsaw puzzle is the largest commercially available puzzle in the world and measures a whopping 680 x 192 cm.

The Disney Moment Puzzle features ten scenes from classic movies, including Snow White, Fantasy, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King.

For fans, the giant mystery is not available on Amazon or on Ravensburger’s own website.

1000 pieces + Disney puzzles to buy online

If you can’t get your hands on this giant jigsaw puzzle, or if you just don’t have the space for it, there are plenty of other (slightly less ambitious) Disney puzzles to keep you bored just in case. And don’t forget that there is always Disney Plus, Mouse House’s new streaming service, to improve your Disney repair.

Disney puzzle wonderful world – 1000 pieces

Ravensburger’s Wonderful Disney Mystery World offers an interesting round design featuring characters from various films, including Peter Pan and Dumbo.

Disney Multicha Mystery – 5000 pieces

The Ravensburger Disney puzzle, which contains more than 60 characters in one busy scene, is sure to keep you busy for a while.

Disney Museum Mystery – 9,000 pieces

The Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle has another challenging mystery with a whopping 9,000 pieces. This Disney character’s celebrity hall can be used.

Puzzles to take over the kitchen table? Try the matte puzzle roll to make things right – although it’s not big enough for a whopping 40,000-piece Disney Moment design – this puzzle mat fits 1,500 pieces.

