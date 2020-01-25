Disney is planning a Bambi remake

In recent years, Disney has continually worked through its hand-drawn animated classics (The Lion King, Dumbo, Mulan, The Jungle Book …) and redesigned them for an audience of the 21st century.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before the media giant turned his attention to Bambi, the tearful classic from 1942 about a young fawn that has to take care of itself after a human hunter kills his mother.

The film will be re-shot with photorealistic CGI (similar to the new version of The Lion King), while Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) will write the script, according to the deadline.

The production company Depth of Field will produce Bambi, reportedly along with several other classic Disney movie remakes, including Pinocchio.

Last year’s “The Lion King” remake, in which actors like Donald Glover and Beyoncé appeared in the star voice, met with criticism because its animal portrayal was too realistic. It remains to be seen how Disney will tackle its redesigns of “Bambi” rabbit knocker and skunk flower.