Europeans, be happy: Disney + is coming to your coast earlier than planned.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that the streaming service would be shipped to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24th. Other European markets, including Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic countries, will receive the service in summer 2020.

Disney + was originally scheduled to release in Europe on March 31, so this is a pleasant surprise for those looking forward to seeing the Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian as well as other shows, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Welt After Jeff Goldblum and the live action version of Lady and the Tramp.

As in the United States, Disney + will be available on all major platforms in Europe, including smartphones, smart TVs, game consoles and streaming media players.

The price is £ 5.99 a month or £ 59.99 a year in the UK and € 6.99 a month or € 69.99 a year.

Disney + was launched on November 12, 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands, followed by Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico a week later. The service features content from Disney’s many brands, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as original content with more than 500 films and more than 7,500 TV episodes.

,