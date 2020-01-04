Disney + is already removing films like "Home Alone"

Loading...

I hope you lost "Home Alone" and "Trumpless Home Alone 2" on vacation in New York at Disney + because they are no longer there (instead, you have to settle for just watching them on YouTube or iTunes). or Amazon Prime or DVD or a random display on Freeform). As 2019 turned to 2020, Disney + users noticed that seemingly random titles were removed from the streaming service's library without warning, including the first two films in the Home Alone series (don't worry, Home Alone 3 is still there), The Sandlot and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Unlike Netflix, Disney doesn't publish lists of the items that are removed from Disney +, only the items that are added. "But the company has never pledged that Disney's various offerings will continue indefinitely," Polygon said. "Sources tell Polygon that legacy deals are likely to be the reason for the discrepancies and that titles can continue to run after these licenses expire."

Already in November 2019, a Disney + spokesman confirmed that "beloved classics from the Disney vault", including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Little Mermaid and the Lion King (the Good), have a "permanent home" on duty become . But for less beloved classics like Meet the Deedles, you should check it out just in case.

#disneyplus return home alone 1 and 2 or cancel disney plus tomorrow!

– pee_eye_em_pee (@Dyldonic) January 1, 2020

Just confirmed for me that DisneyPlus removed Home Alone 1 & 2 (but not 3?) After the vacation. It was probably foolish to think that Disney's own streaming platform meant the end of The Disney Vault. Wondering what to take next? pic.twitter.com/rMM8DBWO8S

– Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) January 2, 2020

Dear Disney Plus,

Why is EVERYTHING leaving your service? Don't you own them all? Wasn't that literally the point of subscribing to having access to ALL of your films and shows? Open the vault once and for all?

What. The. Crap Disney?

Sincerely yours,

I https://t.co/Ako6G2gCE8

– William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) January 1, 2020

UMMMM WHERE was home alone, I can not find on Disney + what happens if someone helps

– ~ meagan ~ (@McclendonMeagan) January 1, 2020

(Via polygon)

