‘Disney Household Singalong’: How to observe the replay Is Disney+ upcoming?

Anyone fascinated in viewing “The Disney Family members Singalong” once more, or the initial time, can do so suitable now.

What transpired

On Thursday evening, Disney hosted its first “Disney Loved ones Singalong.” Musical performers from Donny Osmond to Ariana Grande done their beloved Disney tunes from remote places.

The party aired on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT just before a nationwide viewers.

How to watch the replay

Any person hunting for a replay can discover a single correct now on ABC’s web page and apps. Here’s how you can obtain it.

Stop by ABC.com.

Hit “Browse.”

Come across “The Disney Family Singalong.”

Open it up and you will uncover the total celebration — which lasts 52 minutes — and several clips from the performers as perfectly. You will have to use your cable Television membership details to log into the video clip.

Other strategies to check out:

Will it fall on Disney In addition?

There is no official confirmation about whether or not or not Disney Additionally will air function in the long term. As Bustle documented, Disney As well as has additional are living specials in the previous, however, these as The Tiny Mermaid: Dwell!.” In a similar go, NBC set “Jesus Christ Celebrity Reside!” on Hulu (which Disney owns) for streaming, as well.