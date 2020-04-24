Disney Heiress accuses about half of its employees of non-payment

According to Abigail Disne, financial pressure “does not allow management to continue piracy and violence.”

Walt Disney’s decision to suspend the salaries of more than 100,000 employees has angered its successor, Abigail Disney, in defending the rewards of its executives, who criticized the company in several tweets on Tuesday.

Ms. Disney’s Twitter post recently wrote in the Financial Times that the company will not pay 100,000 employees to help cut costs due to financial pressures related to Disney’s health. According to the publication, the suspension of wages, which affects half of the company’s workforce, will save Disney up to $ 500 million a month.

Although Disney was one of many companies that used such measures during a pandemic, the company, which has no position in the company, issued Disney to Disney to protect its executive bonuses and shareholder dividends, which typically consist of semi-annual payments. 1.5 billion

“The real protest is the bonuses. That’s a total of $ 1.5 billion, ”Disney wrote on Twitter. “It pays the soldiers three months’ salary. This applies to people who have collected special bonuses for many years. “

Disney has not announced dividend plans for 2020. The company did not respond to Ms. Disney’s request for comment on Twitter.

Ms. Disney has long talked about Disney’s attitude toward employees and managers who make more money than their employees. He had previously said that Disney chairman Bob Iger had a salary of $ 65.6 million, which is 1,424 times the average salary of a Disney employee – “crazy”.

Although Iger and other company executives have said they will start cutting salaries in late March, Disney sees this as publicity in her tweets, noting that Disney executives’ salaries are a “bucket drop” for them compared to other compensation.

Disney was hit hard by the global health crisis, which forced the company to close its parks, resorts and cruise lines indefinitely. Like most entertainment conglomerates, Disney has stopped production of its various movies and TV series, including the upcoming Disney + major series such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. The company’s shares began to fall sharply in late February and have not yet recovered.

Ms. Disney noted that the pandemic poses a particular challenge for the company, but assured that the financial pressure should not allow the mouse house to suspend employee payments while protecting employees’ salaries.

“This company needs to work better,” Disney wrote on Twitter. “Disney will last for two years, of course. There are even difficulties. However, this does not allow the leadership to continue the piracy. “

