Disney had a box office success 2019. This is what it has on deck for 2020

Walt Disney Co. will have difficulty living up to its 2019 record.

First, there are no "Star Wars" or "Avengers" movies on the record in 2020. However, there are two Marvel movies: "Black Widow," a prequel to the super spy starring Scarlett Johansson and "Eternals." . with Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington as immortal beings that shape the events of Earth.

There will also be a live-action reboot of the animated classic "Mulan" and two original Pixar movies: a lively and magical adventure with a boy named "Onward" and a New York City musician who receives life lessons in a movie called "Soul". "And another movie will be based on the ride at the" Jungle Cruise "theme park, starring Dwayne" The Rock "Johnson and Emily Blunt.

It's an alignment with a lot of potential, but it could lead to "a more moderate year at the box office," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN.

"Disney has a 2020 list that most studios would kill to have, but by their own recent standards, next year they will miss a great event movie that everyone has to see," he said. "Sure, they have two Marvel movies and a few others that could be big sneak hits, but there's no epic conclusion like & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; or even a movie from & # 39; Star Wars & # 39;" .

This means that other studios have the opportunity to knock Disney off its hanger. So far, the competition seems tough: Warner Bros. is releasing "Wonder Woman 1984", "Birds of Prey" and "Tenet" by Christopher Nolan in 2020. Paramount has two major sequels with "Top Gun: Maverick" and "A Quiet Place Part II ". And Universal will release "Fast & Furious 9" and the next movie in the Halloween series, "Halloween Kills." There are also sequels to James Bond, "Ghostbusters" and "Coming to America."

Other hits that will arrive at Disney in 2020 include "Free Guy," starring Ryan Reynolds, in which his character discovers he is living in a video game, a transition from a television show to theaters for "Bob's Burgers." ", a new version of the Broadway musical" West Side Story "and a spin-off" 101 Dalmatians "with a touch called" Cruella ".

A difficult year to overcome

This has been a historic year for Disney. In March, the company closed its $ 71 billion acquisition for most of 21st Century Fox. In July, it set the record for the highest-grossing study in box office history. "Star Wars": Galaxy & # 39; s Edge, the largest expansion of the park division in history, opened up to an incredible fanfare. And Disney + was officially launched, the company's first big leap into the world of transmission.

"When we look back in 20 years, I think people will say that 2019 was one of the most important three or four years in the company's history," Disney Trip Miller, a Disney shareholder and managing partner of the fund, told CNN Gullane Capital Partners coverage.

But next year it will focus on adjusting what Disney achieved this year, according to Miller.

"2020 is about adjusting the things they acquired or launched in 2019," he said. "It's about refining or improving what they have."

Boxoffice.com Robbins said 2019 is a "culminating year after more than a decade of strategic development."

Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger has been shopping for most of his tenure as CEO, buying big brands like Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009 and Lucasfilm in 2012 before looking for companies like BAMTech to build Disney + and Fox to fill the chests. of that transmission service.

What followed was an unexpected gain at the global box office that surpassed the $ 10 billion mark in 2019, breaking the Disney record of $ 7.6 billion in 2016. The company released a record of six films that earned $ 1 billion. or more with "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" potentially being the seventh. And as if that wasn't enough, "Avengers: Endgame" beat "Avatar" in ticket sales and took first place as the highest grossing film in the world box office history.

"All our brands contributed to success, whether Disney live action or Disney Animation and Pixar at Marvel Studios," Cathleen Taff, Disney's president of distribution, told CNN Business. "And that's really the only way you can get a number like that."

But Robbins said "expecting that kind of recent success to be sustainable year after year is not realistic by anyone's standards, including Disney."

The company's dominance this year came with some setbacks. "Dark Phoenix", "Stuber" and "The Art of Racing in the Rain", films produced by his newly acquired Fox studio, failed at the box office and on the day of Disney + launch was plagued with technical problems.

But the quickly recovered steam service ended its first day with 10 million subscriptions, the award for years of work that Iger has repeatedly described as its "top priority."

"Disney + will prove to be the only thing that repositioned the company on several media fronts," Miller said. "It will connect the company with the next generation of narration."

Hearst TV contributed to this report.

