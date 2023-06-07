Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “The Remembering”: A Major Content Update Unveil

Introduction

Gameloft, the developers behind Disney Dreamlight Valley, is excited to announce the game’s most significant content update to date, “The Remembering.” The update is scheduled for release today, June 7, 2023, at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST. This much-anticipated update will unveil the secret of The Forgetting and further add depth to the main storyline, making it a thrilling venture for all Disney Dreamlight Valley players across various platforms like Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Inside the Update

“The Remembering” update adds a whole slew of new content to explore, quests to embark on, and cosmetic upgrades for players to enjoy. In this update, players will meet Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, a magical resident of the mysterious Pumpkin House who brings along her own Friendship Quests. The update also features a brand-new Pixar Star Path packed with exclusive items from popular films such as “Inside Out,” “Finding Nemo,” “Finding Dory,” “Turning Red,” and the upcoming feature, “Elemental.” Major Additions and Enhancements include:

The arrival of the Fairy Godmother in the Valley.

The introduction of the Wonder of Pixar Star Path.

New, optional items have been added to the Premium Shop, including Dark Castle House Style, vacation-inspired Dream Styles for multiple characters, animal companion skins, and more!

A new batch of pumpkin-themed goods in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

An expanded Touch of Magic feature for furniture customization.

New mannequin feature to save, display, and instantly change into your favorite outfits.

Enhancements to Valley’s roads and tools with the inclusion of borders and Premium tool skins.

Valley item limit increase, allowing for the placement of up to 1,200 unique objects / 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

The update also aims to fix various bugs that have been plaguing players, including but not limited to, issues with Stitch’s Hobby quest, buying or selling items from Goofy’s stall, the appearance of Passion Lilies, cooking the Dream Fizz recipe, and the display of quest-giver icons. It is expected that this set of fixes will significantly enhance the gaming experience, and you can find the full patch notes here.

Upcoming Features

In addition to the current update, there are plenty of exciting things on the horizon for Disney Dreamlight Valley players. This includes:

New Star Path for Summer: Celebration of D100 and The Wonder of Pixar.

Summer Update: Arrival of Vanellope and a mysterious ‘new feature’ offering in-game prizes.

September: Launch of a ‘dark’ Star Path and a Beauty and the Beast realm where Belle and her friends live.

Late 2023: A new chapter featuring new characters, frontiers, multiplayer gameplay, a royal tool, and ‘other magical surprises’.

Conclusion

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Disney Dreamlight Valley’s” latest major content update, “The Remembering,” brings an exciting mixture of story revelations, character additions, and item enhancements that promise to keep players captivated. While we anticipate the forthcoming adventures in the Beauty and the Beast realm and the arrival of new characters, it’s the present that holds our attention. The mystery surrounding The Forgetting, which has long piqued the interest of gamers, will finally be unraveled in this update, giving a new depth to the Disney Dreamlight Valley storyline. In conclusion, the launch of “The Remembering” marks a new chapter for Disney Dreamlight Valley, deepening its narrative, enhancing its gameplay, and widening its universe. The update provides an enticing blend of features that will surely engage both existing fans and newcomers. So, gear up to unlock the mysteries, embark on new quests, and experience Disney Dreamlight Valley like never before. The magic awaits!