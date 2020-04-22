Disney + developing the Star Wars series with the co-creator of ‘Russian Doll’

Leslye Headland premieres ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

Photo: Ethan Miller / FilmMagic

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

By Alison Foreman2020-04-22 21:09:14 UTC

Sweet birthday baby Yoda!

According to various reports, a new Star Wars-based female series is headed to Disney + with Emmy-nominated Russian Doll showrunner and co-creator Leslye Headland at the helm.

The headland will be the second woman to lead a major Star Wars TV project after Deborah Chow, who was taped to direct the unnamed series Obi-Wan Kenobi’s streaming service last fall.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to Mashable’s request for comment. Headland itself has not yet confirmed the news, but FWIW, he currently identifies as a “chaotic-neutral jedi-sith” in his Twitter bio. So, we know he’s a fan.

With the exception of Headland’s role as showrunner and writer, details about the untitled project are scarce. According to Variety’s sources, this is likely to take place in a different timeline from other Star Wars stories, opening up a whole host of possibilities (all perfectly suited to Headland’s reality-bending wheelhouse) in our galaxy far.

The Headland project will join two other Star Wars series in-development at Disney +, including Chow’s Obi-Wan series and a Rogue One prequel led by showrunner Stephen Schiff. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is set to arrive this October; Season 3 has begun pre-production.

Get up, have to get out, get home before Vader arrives …

((tagToTranslate) star-wars