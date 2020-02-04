Disney + crosses 26 million subscribers in less than three months. Thank you, baby Yoda.

Just a child and guardian who sail through the Milky Way in a beautiful new ride for which the House of Mouse has paid.

Image: Disney

By Proma Khosla2020-02-04

Disney + has hit 26.5 million subscribers since its launch on November 12, according to the latest Disney earnings report.

That’s a huge number for a new streamer – one that doesn’t have Netflix for a long time, but it is coming – but given Disney’s extensive library, aggressive marketing, almost unlimited resources and a certain cute child, we are not surprised.

Unlimited Verizon customers were granted access to a free year of Disney +, accounting for a significant portion of the subscription numbers (up to a third). Disney itself promoted a rate of $ 69.99 per year for new users (or everyone), and Disney + remains one of the cheaper streaming services of $ 7 from month to month.

Hulu recently hit 30.4 million subscribers, while the new ESPN + service reached 6.6 million. Although both services are also owned by Disney, The Hollywood Reporter notes that subscriptions to that bundle are counted separately for each service. If you use Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu, you count as three separate subscriptions, not one.

The real test for Disney + in the long term is to retain subscribers after the end of a free trial or discount period, or if prices rise as they have incrementally increased over the years. But with a slate in 2020 with star-studded expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, season 2 of The Mandalorian and more countries to add to the user base, Disney may not have to worry the same as its streaming competition … at least for a while.

