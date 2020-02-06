Disney could lose $ 280 million by closing the Chinese park and the corona virus

Following the closure of its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong as a result of the corona virus outbreak and political protests, CNN is expected to lose $ 280 million in the current quarter, according to CNN.

The company’s losses could impact results until March and the entire fiscal year, Disney revealed in a profit call on Tuesday, CNN reported.

“The exact extent of the financial impact is highly dependent on the duration of the closures and how quickly we can resume normal operations.” Said Disney’s financial director Christine McCarthy in Tuesday’s call according to CNBC.

If the Shanghai Park remains closed for two months, the operating result could fall by $ 135 million this quarter, while the Hong Kong Park – which had already experienced a drop in visitors due to political protests in 2019 – could be $ 145 million according to CNN to lose .

“The current closure will take place during the quarter in which we generally see strong attendance and occupancy rates because of the timing of the Chinese New Year holiday,” said McCarthy, according to CNBC.

However, Disney is expected to get a boost from its domestic parks, including its new Rise of the Resistance ride in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

During the profit call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Rise of the Resistance “has done exceptionally well” in attracting guests and increasing visitor spending, CNBC reported.