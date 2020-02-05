Disney chief confirms that Star Wars film break is officially underway

Prior to the release of Rise of Skywalker last December, Disney chief Bob Iger warned that Star Wars films would enter a “break” – and he has now officially confirmed the break.

Iger said yesterday during a shareholders’ meeting (Tuesday, February 4) that the “gap” was underway and added that “the priority in the coming years is television.”

His announcement contradicts earlier reports suggesting that Disney was planning to release a Star Wars movie every two years after the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, interspersed with new Avatar movies.

However, the fact that no new films are appearing in the pipeline does not mean that Star Wars fans are not getting any content – various TV projects are on the way.

The first series of The Mandalorian, widely praised for its American release, will arrive in the UK next month with the launch of Disney +, while a second series is already in production.

Plus a new show – a prequel to Rogue One 2016 – is currently being made. And perhaps the most exciting of all, Ewan McGregor is ready to make a long-awaited return to the franchise in a new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Regarding the rumors that production delays can cause problems for the new show, fans can also be sure. In a speech to The Wrap, McGregor claimed: “All these bulls about creative differences and all that stuff is not true.”