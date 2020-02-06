Disney apologizes for school for which $ 250 has been charged for showing “The Lion King”

BERKELEY, California – Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, apologized to a primary school in California after being charged $ 250 for showing the remake of the studio of “The Lion King” in 2019 during a fundraising event.

“Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA,” tweeted Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, Thursday. “I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative.”

Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was fined $ 250 by licensing company Movie Licensing USA for “illegal screening” of the film on a “parental night out” fundraising last year.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licenses for Disney and other large studios, informed the Emerson faculty via email that the company had received “a warning” that “The Lion King” was being screened at an event on November 15. The school received the e-mail more than two months after the event.

“One of the fathers bought the film at Best Buy,” PTA President David Rose told CNN earlier this week. “He owned it. We literally had no idea we were breaking any rules.”

Because the school did not have a license with the company, they were asked to pay $ 250 for the screening and $ 250 per screening of the film at future events. The fundraising campaign raised $ 800.

“Every time a movie is shown outside the home, legal permission is required to show it, because it is considered a public performance,” read the email received from CNN.

Movie Licensing USA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Disney’s remake of the 1994 animation classic was one of the biggest blockbusters last year. The film, which includes the vocal talents of Beyoncé and Donald Glover, earned more than $ 1.6 billion at the global cash register.

