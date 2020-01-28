Disney + Adds “Lion King” Live

The live version of “The Lion King” is now available on Disney Plus.

What happened: “The Lion King” – which will hit theaters in the summer of 2019 – has arrived on the Disney Plus streaming service, which was launched in November.

It was revealed earlier in 2020 that “The Lion King” would hit Disney Plus on January 28. It has now happened.

“The Lion King” arrived on video on demand in October, by Decider.

The live version of “The Lion King” joins the recent live remake of “Aladdin” as live Disney movies that have now arrived on the Disney streaming service.

And, yes, the 1994 animated version of “The Lion King” is already available on the platform. So you can get your dose of both versions of the movie whenever you want.

Numbers: “The Lion King” debuted at a $ 191.7 million opening weekend in more than 4,700 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film grossed $ 1.6 billion nationally, including $ 543 million in the United States alone.

A little context: “The Lion King” is a live remake of the animated classic. But it’s a little different in that it uses CGI and computer-animated graphics to display lions and animals instead of real animals.