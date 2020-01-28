Disney + Adds “Lion King” Live

The live version of “The Lion King” is now available on Disney Plus.
What happened: “The Lion King” – which will hit theaters in the summer of 2019 – has arrived on the Disney Plus streaming service, which was launched in November.
- It was revealed earlier in 2020 that “The Lion King” would hit Disney Plus on January 28. It has now happened.
- “The Lion King” arrived on video on demand in October, by Decider.
- The live version of “The Lion King” joins the recent live remake of “Aladdin” as live Disney movies that have now arrived on the Disney streaming service.
- And, yes, the 1994 animated version of “The Lion King” is already available on the platform. So you can get your dose of both versions of the movie whenever you want.
Numbers: “The Lion King” debuted at a $ 191.7 million opening weekend in more than 4,700 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.
- The film grossed $ 1.6 billion nationally, including $ 543 million in the United States alone.
A little context: “The Lion King” is a live remake of the animated classic. But it’s a little different in that it uses CGI and computer-animated graphics to display lions and animals instead of real animals.