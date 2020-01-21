Disney abandoned Fox from 21st Century Fox. Here is the new name

Walt Disney has decided to remove the “Fox” brand from its 21st Century Fox assets, reports Variety.

What happened: Walt Disney Company changed the name from 20th Century Fox to 20th Century Studios and Fox Searchlight Pictures to Searchlight Pictures.

Why is it important: As CNN explained, the iconic brand appears before the title card for popular movies such as “The Sound of Music” and “Star Wars”.

No more elimination: Disney has already changed the employee email addresses, replacing fox.com with searchlightpictures.com at the end of these emails.

  • The poster for the next film “Downhill” – a Searchlight project starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell – includes the credit “Searchlight Pictures”. The film will debut with a new logo for the company, according to Variety.

The context: Walt Disney Company bought Fox last year for $ 71.3 billion, according to the New York Times.

  • The agreement included 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight.

