Dismissed patient accused of threatening hospital police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IND. – A discharged patient reportedly threatened a police officer in the hospital after refusing to leave the property on Tuesday evening.

At 11:15 p.m. on January 21, police at Memorial Hospital were called to the emergency room to escort a discharged patient from the property.

The official who replied told the patient, Calvin Grayson, to get dressed and go.

Grayson told the police officer that he wanted to see a doctor, but the medical staff had told him that medical services were no longer required, reports said.

The officer led Grayson out of the building.

A few minutes later, Grayson entered the hospital again and said to the policeman, “You have to call the police to get rid of me,” the probable affidavit said.

The officer told Grayson that he was a police officer and that Grayson had to go, reports said.

Grayson was annoyed and said, “I will only [explicitly deleted] you” and started reaching into his pockets, according to the likely affidavit.

The officer told Grayson to keep his hands out of his pockets. Additional officials responded and helped take Grayson into custody.

As soon as he was in custody, the police found a knife in Grayson’s pocket, according to the likely affidavit.

Grayson was charged with intimidation.