Dismissal DNC Host Committee official questions fairness of investigation

Adam Alonso pushes back.

Alonso, the New Jersey political agent who was canned this week as Chief of Staff of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee, objects to his termination and questions the legitimacy of investigating his actions. He said he was never interviewed as part of the probe.

The host committee is raising millions of dollars and gathering thousands of volunteers for the Milwaukee-hosted Democratic National Convention this summer.

“The guest committee rushed to judge Adam Alonso guilty without a full and honest investigation,” said Lee Vartan, Alonso’s criminal lawyer from New Jersey.

On Tuesday evening, the board of directors of the host committee dismissed Alonso and his boss, Liz Gilbert, amid accusations that they have promoted a toxic work culture at the organization. Both have disputed this claim.

A group of older female staff members complained in an unsigned letter that Alonso had “bullied and intimidated” employees, especially women, and that Gilbert did nothing about it. Two others who worked with the committee told it Journal Sentinel that the couple contributed to creating a toxic workplace.

The board has hired an external lawyer to investigate the allegations.

Gilbert said through her lawyer: Peg Schaffer, that she was fired Tuesday evening, 15 minutes after she finished an interview with a probe attorney. Schaffer told the Journal Sentinel that it is a “sham” investigation.

Alonso said he didn’t even get an interview.

“The host committee promised Adam a comprehensive investigation,” Vartan said. “Instead, they immediately suspended him and fired him Tuesday without interviewing him or giving him the chance to address the charges against him.”

As to whether Alonso would bring the matter to court, Vartan said, “We are investigating all our options against the host committee and others.”

Alonso and Gilbert were at-will employees of the guest committee, meaning they could be fired for no reason. Neither received a departure package.

Officials said the board had no comment on Vartan’s statements. They said the investigation is still ongoing.

In addition to losing his job at the guest committee, Alonso was dumped this week from his $ 15,000-monthly consultation performance with the New Jersey Democratic Party. He and Gilbert were criticized for continuing to work for the New Jersey Democrats while running the guest committee full time.

The guest committee – the civil, non-partisan arm of the Democratic National Convention – is responsible for raising $ 70 million to organize the event at the Fiserv Forum in July and to raise around 15,000 volunteers. It is separate from the Democratic National Convention Commission, the DNCC, which runs the convention.

During a press conference on the Democratic National Convention, mayor of Milwaukee TomBarrett was asked if he supported the decision to fire Gilbert and Alonso.

“I support the board,” he said. “I support the board.”

Barrett was seen as a strong proponent of Gilbert. His office took the unusual step of giving Gilbert a copy of the letter from older female staff members complaining about the “toxic and unstable” working conditions at the committee’s offices.

The Democratic mayor, the co-chair of the host committee with the American Rep. Gwen Moore, said he was unaware of the status of the investigation, although he had met the board Friday morning.

“The subject of the investigation was actually not addressed at all,” Barrett said.

He added that he was not involved with the probe, which is supervised by a lawyer at Milwaukee from Foley & Lardner. Foley has since taken on another company – Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart – to investigate the specific allegations and to report its findings to the board.

Asked if he thought the results of the investigation should be made public, Barrett said he would leave that to the board.

“It is of course a private organization, I think they will make that decision,” Barrett said. “But I don’t live in the past right now. My focus is on the future.”

