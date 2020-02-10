Dismantling Fake Resume and Fraud Achievements Olivia Jade came to the USC

Olivia Jade is nobody’s favorite on the Internet, but now the Internet has a new reason to hate her, and we’re breaking down. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have known not guilty of federal allegations. They are said to have paid $ 500,000 in bribes to take their children to the University of Southern California, and prosecutors have just released evidence against the couple. Evidence of Olivia Jade’s fake resume and misconduct.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzpJ8RYlrM4 [/ embed]

There was a piece of paper in the evidence file that is hard to ignore. Olivia Jade’s CV, in which she is listed as a helmsman. So in her resume she was not only part of the rowing team, but also at the top.

The resume also states that she participated in rowing competitions, including the prestigious Head of the Charles in Boston and the Head of the American in Lake Natoma.

Entertaining fact: the director of the Charles Regatta website has no mention of a “Giannulli”

What is a helmsman?

A helmsman is responsible for steering the boat and teaching the other rowers about the power to be used and determining the rowing pace. So basically the caption of the rowing team. I’m not sure if the joke is based on Olivia, her parents, or the entire team she “led”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puxXSTyYh7s [/ embed]

What did Olivia Jade achieve in her fake USC resume?

The fake resume that was released claims that Olivia Jade earned 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronzes as a tax team for her high school team. The CV also mentions how Olivia took 11th place in 2016 and 14th place in the Head of the Charles in 2017.

You’d think the person who wrote all this would get tired of bluffing, we’re just getting started.

GABRIELLE UNION APPLIES TO SIMON COWELL FOR “DANGER TO YOUR LIFE” AT “AGT”

Gabrielle Union sued Simon Cowell for “endangering her life” at “AGT”

The resume also states that Olivia Jade’s crew won bronze and silver medals at the USRowing Southwest Regional Junior Championships and gold and silver medals at the San Diego Crew Classic.

Loughlin and her husband Giannulli reportedly let their girls pose on rowing machines to create their recruiting profiles.

<noscript><iframe title="7b26d685-ecc6-447b-bb6f-4bd27d331add" class="scribd_iframe_embed" src="https://www.scribd.com/embeds/446301923/content" data-aspect-ratio="0.7729220222793488" scrolling="no" id="446301923" width="1000" height="1000" frameborder="0"></noscript>

The charges against Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

According to the charges against her, the Boston prosecutor has pledged with Lori Loughlin to bribe University of South California employees to secure her two daughters’ admission by paying $ 500,000 each.

She and her husband Giannulli had previously been charged with honest charges for conspiracy to defraud and launder money. But now they are also accused of conspiring to commit federal bribery programs.

If convicted, they face up to 45 years in prison.

Neither pleaded guilty and claimed that they made a legitimate donation to the college.

All right.