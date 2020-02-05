Disgustedly bring the rock (and the roar) to “Screaming” – listen

Would you rather destroy an enemy or fondle a loved one for hours? If you need a soundtrack for both acts, abhor have you covered. The British metalcore band is debuting today with AltPress a new song, ‘Screaming’.

“Just like the surrounding music family,” Screaming “offers a brand new perspective and identity for Loathe,” says guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe. “However, the song still has the familiar twists and turns that have developed over time and that have emerged together as a collective.”

On ‘Screaming’ the band traverses more melodic pieces with unclean vocals and whole sections that are positively ambient. This song weaves the melodic thump of Deftones to the early shoegaze vibes embodied by Swervedriver.

Keep in mind that ‘Screaming’ is just one song in a much larger creative endeavor. Loathe’s second album, I let it in and it took everything, (Sharptone Records) is a bacchanal of sound. There are ugly tuned riffs supported by even uglier sound. The ability of Kadeem France to trap anger in the throat or dreamy tranquility is amazing. Sonic chest punching (“Broken Vision Rhythm”) seems to be even more difficult to process when followed by some tenderness (“Two-Way Mirror”).

AltPress talked about France to discuss the methods of Loathe’s madness, the emptiness they thought was needed and the direction of their future artistic endeavors.

Many bands make sacrifices for their art. I want to know what the members of Loathe are burning in their lives to make I let it in and it took everything.

We spent a month in a cottage in the middle of Wales. The nearest store was a 40-minute walk away, literally nothing nearby, just a farm with cows and this really small house. In the beginning it was intense. It was like, “Yo, this is great. We’re going to get this done.” And then it soon became very serious. I think the situation where we were so far away and isolated from everyone, it really felt like the pressure the diamond made, if that makes sense.

Are Loathe a reaction to something that is missing in the heavy music scene? Did you feel that there was emptiness and that your band could fill it?

Around the time Loathe was formed, not many heavy bands did what we wanted to do in our area. There was only one, Carcer City, and unfortunately they are no longer a band. (We) had the feeling that you said there was a void. I felt like we were (formed) at the right time: we experienced our twist on the local scene, evolved as a result and became Loathe.

Do we see a higher awareness compared to underground aggressive music in a form of extremity where it’s not just about soundtracks? Many of your new records have the feeling that you want people to respond to something deeper and not just to light speed rates and volume.

We all have many different inspirations, and I think that goes beyond the music. I feel that (our music) certainly contains many non-metallic elements and puts them in a metal form. I think that’s what resonates with people who listen to music and want to broaden (their) musical horizons.

It is linear enough for some people, but at the same time there are many points where it is very textured, and it seems that there is really nothing for a hard rock audience to hold on to initially. If you drop a 90-second environment drone, it’s like they don’t know what to do with themselves during that part of the song.

I think that a lot of music on the new album certainly requires one or two listening turns to fully record and process everything that happens. I would not say that it was something conscious, but something that is self-evident to us because we have so many different interests in music and bring everything together. It can go a lot from one to the other.

Psychologically speaking, the quiet parts – especially “451 Days” and “Sad Cartoon” – have that context that makes the harder, wilder parts crazier. It’s like you drown, and then someone pulls you out of the water and then you think, “Oh, my God, what was that? I’m safe,” before someone plunges you into the depths again.

That is definitely something we wanted it to be. The album is like a collection of different stories from Loathe. And then there are so many different universes in which it can be stupid, and then it can be peacefully surrounding. And then it’s like going through a corridor and going through different universes of sound.

If you listen to a record on earphones or stereo speakers or whatever, you take that journey. But when you are confronted by a huge PA system, with people on stage and in the crowd next to you, the whole atmosphere is much more electric than dealing at one-on-one level at home. Is the record intended as a journey, while the performance is meant as a catharsis?

Wow, that’s nice. I think you hit the nail on the head there. I absolutely think that there are many people listening to us, and when they come to see a live show, it is like a whole different world. It is a release. It is a release for everyone involved.

Can the shows polarize in the same way?

It can certainly be. We will give shows in places we have played before, and everyone will go crazy from the beginning to the end. And sometimes there are times when it seems that there is real silence between the intermezzos because people just pay attention. That’s how I like our show. It is not just a show; it’s a show. We like it when people … are not shocked, but in awe.

What should people remove from Loathe?

There are many more phases at Loathe than what you know. We will just continue to evolve and try new things and experiment, because that’s what we like to do. That is what music is to us.

There is hate coming to America this summer. Prepare your psyche right now and watch ‘Shout’. I let it in and it took everything will be out on Friday 7 February and you can preorder it well here.

