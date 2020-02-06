Discoverers sign former MLB jug

Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of LHP Jairo Labourt and RHP Ben Yokley.

Jairo Labourt will play professional baseball in his ninth season and his first with the Sioux City Explorers. Labourt comes from the Dominican Republic and was contracted in 2011 by the Toronto Blue Jays at the age of 17 as an international free agent.

Labourt is a large left-handed arm for the X, standing at £ 6’5,234. He was primarily a beginner in the five seasons he spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. Labourt spent three seasons at the Rookie Ball before moving to Low-A and A Ball Lansing in 2014. This season, Labourt was most active in Low-A Vancouver, where he scored 15 starts, a 5-3 record and an ERA of 1.77. He knocked out 82 Batters in 71.1 innings of work, good for a K / 9 of 10.35.

In 2015, Labourt made the leap to High-A Dunedin, where he established himself as a prospect in the Blue Jays organization at the age of 21. He made 18 starts with a 2-7 record and a 4.59 ERA. He knocked out 70 Batters in 80.1 innings of work. Equipped with a falling fastball, a hint of slider and change, Labourt was appointed to the World All-Star team in 2015. In the game against Team USA All-Stars, he threw the fifth inning with a perfect tail light and brought game MVP Kyle Schwarber to the exit.

However, 2015 was the last season with the Blue Jays for Labourt. At the close, he was shipped to the Detroit Tigers along with Blue Jays prospects Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd in exchange for the award-winning Cy Young pitcher David Price. Labourt ended the 2015 season with High-A Lakeland in the Tigers system and scored seven starts for the Flying Tigers.

After the 2016 season with Lakeland, in which Labourt divided the time between the starting rotation and the bullpen, 2017 was a year of banners for the hard-throwing left-handers. During the 2017 season, Labourt experienced a true meteorite surge through the Tigers Minor League system. It only took eight games before he was promoted to Double-A Erie. It only took him 21 games in Double-A to advance to Triple-A Toledo. In total, Labourt completed 45 trips to the hill with a 2.17 ERA, four parades and beat 79 Batters in 66.1 innings of work between three different levels of the Detroit Tiger Minor League system.

The success rewarded Labourt with the ultimate promotion to the Big League Club. On September 1, 2017, he made his big league debut against the Cleveland Indians and threw a goalless inning into a 10-0 Indian victory. However, Labourt’s stay in the major leagues was short: he appeared in six games for six innings and scored an ERA of 4.50, scored four, but walked seven.

Labourt was scheduled to be used by the Tigers in February of this off-season and was claimed by several teams before finally landing with the Chicago White Sox. The 2018 season was spent 0-2 in the Dominican Summer League with 4.76 ERA in five games and one start. Labourt released the 2019 season before agreeing with the Explorers for 2020.

Ben Yokley enters its fourth season of professional baseball and is the first to compete with the Explorers in Independent Ball.

Yokley, a student of the National Honor Society in high school, played his college ball at the United States Air Force Academy. He made an important contribution to the Falcons when he set a school record of 95 career pitching appearances during his college career. Over these 95 appearances, he registered a 5.50 ERA and a 7-8 record. He also hit 137 Batters in 121.2 innings and did not allow a single home run in his four years at the Air Force Academy.

The American, from Arvada, Colorado, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 29th round of the 2015 MLB draft. He was the first pitcher to ever be drafted from the Air Force Academy. After graduating, he received 60 days of vacation before entering military service, reaching rookie ball level at 5.40 ERA in seven games.

Yokley did not play professional baseball in the 2016 and 2017 seasons since he was serving on the United States Air Force. Yokley is currently a captain of the Colorado Air National Guard.

In 2018, the right-hander spent most of the season at A Level Peoria, appearing in 15 games with a 2-1 record and a 3.86 ERA. He knocked out 20 batters in 21 innings.

The strong 2018 season earned him the rise to High-A in Palm Beach for the 2019 season. Last year, Yokley made 31 appearances, including a single start, with an ERA of 3.26 and four saves. Yokley’s numbers were good enough to secure him a spot in the Florida State League, the mid-season all-star team.