Discover the return to the Super Bowl with 2 different ads - Adweek

Discover defies the trend of credit card companies to break away from the great marketing extravagance and has decided to have fun again this year.

The brand will run two 15-second ads in the fourth quarter, which its president for US cards and EVP Julie Loeger said in a statement as “a unique approach to buying standard 30-second ads.” She hopes Discover will remain among the many high-dollar TV spots.

The ads focus on two aspects of the Discover services – lack of annual fees and an acceptance rate of 95% for retailers – and are played with the “yes / no dynamics” of these two advantages, explained Loeger. Discover will use “a number of popular movie and television characters” and some user-generated content. The brand worked locally with The Martin Agency.

The last time Discover was in the Super Bowl was in 2015 when the company ran a spot with a card customer who didn’t like surprises. And even though he had no surprises on his credit card bill, there was an inexplicable surprise goat in his apartment.

Discover’s only other big game appearance was a spot from the 80s called “The Dawn of Discover”, with which the credit card was launched in 1986. It’s full of glamorous shots of a shiny male pole vaulter that’s almost as inexplicable as the goat.