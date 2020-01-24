A new paper reveals an unsavory representation of the technology startup culture. We’ll explore the impact of Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies – and how public opinion is changing about big tech.

Guests

Anna Wiener, contributing writer for The New Yorker, on Silicon Valley, startup culture and technology. Her new book is “Uncanny Valley: A Memoir”. (@Annawiener)

From the reading list

Extract from “Uncanny Valley: A Memoir” by Anna Wiener

“Depending on who you ask, it was either the apex, the turning point, or the beginning of the end for the Silicon Valley launch scene – what cynics called a bubble, optimists called the future, and my future colleagues, high in the smoke of the world historical Potential, called breathless ecosystem, a social network that everyone said they hated, but nobody could stop logging in to go public at $ 100 billion. Its grinning founder rang the opening bell during the video chat. Two hundred million people signed up for a microblogging platform that made them feel close to celebrities and other strangers who they would detest in real life. Artificial intelligence and virtual reality were coming back into fashion. Self-driving cars were considered inevitable, everything was moving on mobile devices, everything was in the cloud, the cloud was not marked it data center in the middle of Texas or Cork or Bavaria, but no one maintained it. Everyone trusted him anyway.

“It was a year of new optimism: optimism without hurdles, without limits, without bad ideas. The optimism of capital, power and opportunities. Wherever money changed hands, entrepreneurial technologists and MBAs had to follow. The word” disruption “” Overgrown, and everything was ripe or prone to it: notes, tuxedo rental, home cooking, home buying, wedding planning, banking, shaving, credit lines, dry cleaning, the rhythm method. A website that allowed people to rent out their unused driveways brought in $ 4 million from elite companies on Sand Hill Road. A website that tackled the kennel market – a dog sitting and walking app that bothered twelve-year-old neighbors – raised $ 10 million. Clipping enabled an immeasurable number of bored and curious city dwellers to pay for services they never knew they needed. For a while, people took anti-wrinkle toxins in hand, took trapeze classes, and bleached assholes just because they could do it in one place. Discount.

“It was the beginning of the unicorn era: startups valued at over $ 1 billion by their investors. A prominent venture capitalist had declared on the pages of an international business newspaper that software eats the world, a claim that later turned into countless pitch Decks, press releases and job advertisements were cited as if they were proof of something – as if it were not just a clumsy and unpoetic metaphor, but proof.

“Outside of Silicon Valley, there seemed to be general opposition to taking any of this too seriously. It felt like this, like the last bubble, would eventually go away. In the meantime, the industry was expanding across the Futurist Province and Hardware enthusiast and established himself in his new role as the framework of everyday life.

“Not that I saw any of it – not that I paid any attention. I didn’t even have apps on my phone. I had just turned twenty-five and lived with a roommate on the outskirts of Brooklyn. I barely knew it in an apartment, with so much used furniture, it almost had a connection to history. I had a fragile but pleasant life: working as an assistant in a small literature agency in Manhattan, a few beloved friends that I attended Exercised fear by avoiding it in the first place.

“But the corners seemed to rise. The wheels came loose. I thought about applying for graduate school every day. My work was in full swing. There was no room to grow, and after three years there was the voyeuristic thrill The answering machine on another phone was worn out, and I no longer wanted to amuse myself with slush piles or continue submitting author contracts and royalty payments to places where they were not part of the job, such as manuscripts for a small press, too because I recently broke up with the publisher who assigned it to me The relationship was tense but reliable: the publisher several years older wanted to marry These unfaithfulness were exposed after borrowing my laptop for a weekend and returning it without logging out of his accounts, where I have a number of romantic and g rude private messages read over the social network exchanged with a lush folk singer that everyone hated. I hated it extra this year.

“I didn’t notice Silicon Valley and was happy with it. It’s not that I was a Luddite – I could read with a click of the mouse before I could read it. I just never opened the division. Like anyone else with a desk job that I spent. ” Most of the time I woke up, I peered into a computer, typed and groped through the days, and the web browser was a stream of digital digression that took place under my work. At home, I wasted time scrolling through the photos and misconceptions of people I should have forgotten and exchanged for a long time, searching for emails with friends where we exchanged non-accredited professional and dating advice , I digitally read the online archive of literary magazines that no longer existed in the window for items of clothing that I couldn’t afford, and created and left private, up-and-coming blogs with names like A Meaningful Life in the vain hope that they bring me closer to the top, but it never occurred to me that one day I could become one of the people who work behind the internet because I never thought there were people behind the internet at all. “

Excerpt from the Eerie Valley: A memory by Anna Wiener. Copyright © 2020 by Anna Wiener. Published by MCD, a reprint by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

The New York Times: “‘Uncanny Valley’ records the progress of a tech pilgrim” – “Even at the end of a decade that was characterized by surveillance capitalism and the Russian trolls – a time when techno-utopianism became disillusioned – the silicone has Valley more than capable of keeping one of its most important promises: smooth comfort, at least for those who can afford it.

“The path from feeling to wanting to procure used to take thought and time. Now the experience has been squeezed into a seamless moment of scrolling and clicking without the obligation to interact directly with another person. Two decades ago, the novelist and Former software developer Ellen Ullman assumed that the Internet would lead to a “suburbanization of existence” – a libertarian idyll or a libertarian hell landscape, depending on how you could assert yourself in an increasingly private and privatized world.

“In her extraordinary new book” Uncanny Valley “Anna Wiener explains why she, a 25-year-old woman with an” affected analogue “life in New York City, gave up her job at a literature agency in 2013 to work for Tech-Start -ups, and what finally, five years later, made her leave the industry. Money was certainly part of her original decision, but not everything. At the literary agency, she was subject to low pay and careful exploitation of shrinkage Offering a better salary was the optimism and sense of technology opportunities as he promised what so few industries or institutions could do at the time: a future. ”

San Francisco Chronicle: “Review: In ‘Uncanny Valley’ Anna Wiener unpacks a strange world of tech startups” – “Sitting in the mid-twenties is agonizing. At a successful literature agency in Manhattan, Anna Wiener, having lunch from one at her desk Eating Tupperware Containers “No one my age was excited about what might come next,” he writes.

“She is a 20 year old who lives in Brooklyn around 2010. She lives in a life that she sees as” affectively analog “. She works in publishing -” where new ideas rarely came up and were never rewarded “- for less than $ 30,000 a year.

“The situation was unsustainable,” she writes. “I was not sustainable.” For comparison: Silicon Valley technology companies promised “what so few industries or institutions could do at the time: a future”.

“Against the background of a feeling of opportunity, she seduces. She flirts with working at a startup and finally does it. ‘I wanted my life to gain momentum and become faster.’

slate: “The loop in the kingdom of vectors” – “In the early 2010s, Anna Wiener had an assistant job at a literature agency in New York. She dated the type of artisanal Brooklyn men who made passbooks or living wooden furniture.” “And she claims she didn’t even have apps on her phone. She was broke and worked in an industry with notoriously low wages and little chance of advancement. When she read about a new startup that received $ 3 million in funds.” In order to offer e-books as a subscription, she decided on.

“Uncanny Valley, Vienna’s memoir of several years in the technology industry – initially in New York, but soon in San Francisco – is a book that shares the intermediate quality described in its title. (The Uncanny Valley refers to the unsettling feeling provoked by representations of people who come close to real people, but are still recognizably artificial.) Is it the story of a young woman finding out what to do with her life or is it the grunt of an industry with immense economic power? and social influence ?

“Wiener worked for three companies in customer service positions that were relatively low in a culture that valued technology and engineering skills in particular. She had no interest in learning programming. When she tried, she had one a certain talent, but thought about all the other things I prefer to do, such as reading a novel, writing postcards to my friends, or exploring a new neighborhood on my bike. ”