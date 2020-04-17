Discover for yourself why Puddle Of Mudd’s Nirvana cover attracts attention

[Photo via SiriusXM / YouTube]

Most people have forgotten Mud pool now, but the world is giving them attention again for one Nirvana coverage that is shockingly bad.

The band recently stopped by SiriusXM Octane for an acoustic performance of ‘About A Girl’ and it has gone viral because it sounded so awful that it’s hard to tell if they were serious.

Puddle Of Mudd has had a hard time in recent years due to numerous public scandals involving frontman Wes Scantlin. Luckily, Scantlin cleaned up his act and the band was able to continue without getting in the way of substance abuse issues. It’s really fair to see, especially for all Puddle Of Mudd fans.

Now they’re still being ridiculed on the internet, but this time for something that’s hard to even start describing.

Just in case it’s hard to tell while watching this cover, Scantlin’s voice got many comparisons to Kurt Cobain when the band was in their heyday. You would have a hard time saying that seriously by watching this video. Check it out below.

Now there are many things to point out.

At the time of writing, the video has 13,000 dislikes for 1,900 likes, which clearly shows how most are experiencing this. It has also collected over 700,000 views on YouTube so far.

While watching the video, it is difficult not to notice how the other band members react during the performance. Their drummer seems to stare at the ground all the time as if he can’t bear looking at the cameras. The other guitarist seems to laugh happily and play his part while everything else happens. Best of all, their bassist just stares at Scantlin for most of the clip as if he knows how awful the cover is.

The comments were rather blunt about the implementation. One user wrote, “I like the non-singing part …”, while another wrote, “The whole band looks like they’re trying not to smile. Poor boy …”

It’s a really spectacular way to pass some time while we’re all stuck at home.

If you want to clean your ears after listening to them, you can watch Nirvana by playing the song below.

What do you think of the Nirvana cover of Puddle Of Mudd? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

