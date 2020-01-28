Discounts from Amazon These fossil smart watches for men up to 64% off

Fossil has made watches a business and fully understands that it is not only women who need functional accessories on the road. This fashionable brand not only has stylish timepieces for him and her, but also has a wide selection from classic chronographs to revolutionary smartwatches that are also suitable to stay connected. And now you can be armed with a smart wearable from Fossil for a fraction of the original price, while Amazon makes the price of the Gen 4 Explorist and Sport up to 64% shorter.

Fossil Sport – $ 99 (64% off)

Those who are looking for a breathable and lightweight smartwatch may not need to look further than Fossil’s Sport. It is 40% lighter than any other model with an aluminum case and the 22 millimeter silicone strap does not bite your skin, even during a sweaty workout, as noted in our review. You can even forget that you are wearing it until you have to check your statistics. Although the brightness of the touchscreen is limited in direct sunlight, it remains an optimal choice for everyday use and for people going to the gym. The 1.2-inch digital OLED display in a housing of 43 millimeters has a pixel resolution of 390 x 390 which makes for a colorful screen. What’s more, you shouldn’t buy a completely new watch to match it with other outfits, the straps are interchangeable as much as you can personalize the watch face.

Sport is the name of the game, and Fossil’s fitness-focused watch is good to use with an unbound GPS, built-in heart rate monitor and water resistance up to 5ATM making it swim-resistant. You are immediately equipped to keep track of distances, fine-tune workouts based on your beats per minute and to keep track of steps and calories burned. Fossil may not have its own fitness app, but Google Fit offers you health coaching and setting goals in the form of Move minutes and Heart Points. You can also choose to download third-party apps if you want to follow more in-depth activities.

The Fossil Sport is tuned to the latest portable chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and works with the updated Wear OS from Google. The interface is now more user-friendly because you only have to swipe and tap instead of remembering a lot of gestures. To make navigation even smoother, you can turn the spinning crown and use the two side buttons to activate custom shortcuts. With 512 GB of RAM, apps are launched quickly and with 4 GB of internal storage you can store and pair music with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to get the most out of a hands-free experience.

Once Fossil Sport is synchronized with a Bluetooth-compatible mobile device, smart notifications for calls, text messages and other app notifications are immediately enabled. And with NFC you can maximize Google Pay for contactless payments. The Apple Watch is perhaps the best smartwatch there is, but the Fossil Sport gives power users a win with a 350 mAh battery that can last a full day on a single charge and even extend up to two days in the front mode low power consumption. Usually priced at $ 275, this hip wearable can be yours for just $ 99 with Amazon’s $ 176 price reduction.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR – $ 149 (46% off)

If you want something a little more customized for the boardroom, the Explorist nails everyday wearability with a classic mechanical design and a subdued masculine aesthetic. You are also in the shop for a swim-resistant design up to 3ATM, touchscreen functionality on a slightly larger housing of 45 millimeters, custom and social dials, plus the option to change the strap with another 22 millimeter strap from Fossil.

Because it is powered by Google’s Wear OS, some functions can only be experienced by Android users, such as the ability to initiate voice commands with Google Assistant via the microphone, answer calls and send text messages. iOS users, on the other hand, would not completely miss out on receiving real-time notifications, app alerts, music storage and controls, as well as personal goals and alarms.

Those who have an active lifestyle will be happy that the Explorist is a portable, dual-function device with a built-in fitness tracker, GPS and heart rate monitor. Just like Fossil’s Sport, it is able to change the basic statistics together with coaching via the Google Fit app. It is also equipped with a multi-day battery life that is supplemented with the possibility to reach 80% in less than an hour.

NFC is also present, which means that you can go just as quickly where mobile payments with Google Pay are accepted. So if the fossil explorist has checked all the right boxes on your list, this is now your chance to get it for $ 126 less, while Amazon drops its $ 275 selling price to a more viable $ 149.

