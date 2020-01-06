Discounts at Amazon These Garmin Multisport Smartwatches up to $ 163

Loading...

When it comes to fitness trackers, Garmin has some of the best to offer. Although Garmin smartwatches are not as popular as the Apple Watch series, the company has been around for much longer, and if you are a serious fitness fanatic, Garmin’s wearables are hard to beat in terms of performance and value for money. . Whether you want to stay a budget-friendly watch with only the essence or want to spend on a multi-sport watch that can do virtually anything, Garmin has it for you. We have found three excellent Garmin smartwatch deals for you on Amazon: the Garmin Instinct, Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Edition, and Garmin Forerunner 935. Save as much as $ 136 if you get them on Amazon today.

GARMIN INSTINCT – $ 213, was $ 300

The Garmin Instinct is the perfect multi-sport smartwatch for adventurers and athletes with a limited budget. It may not boast a colored touchscreen (it has a monochromatic dial that is controlled by five physical buttons), but if that’s something you don’t mind without doing, you might want to give it a try. The Instinct screams outdoors and reminds us of Casio’s hardcore sports watches. Just like the rest of the Garmin family, the durability of this smartwatch is exemplary. With a fiber-reinforced polymer housing, a scratch-resistant chemically reinforced glass and raised edges, the Instinct appears indestructible and resistant to the toughest conditions. He can even survive deep water dives of up to 100 meters

Like most Garmin watches, the Instinct has more than 25 different activities that you can follow. You can use it to follow the big three – running, cycling and swimming – as well as less common activities such as SUP, rowing and pedaling. It also has a built-in heart rate monitor and supports GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. In short, everything you need to survive the great outdoors is here. It even has a handy back-tracking function and a compass to help you navigate back to your starting point in case you get lost during a walk. With the help of what it calls a breadcrumb map, you can follow your steps and find your way back to your original path.

What the Instinct lacks are built-in topographic maps that are not compatible with the low-resolution non-color display (this watch has a monochrome dial). It is also more of a GPS watch than a smart watch. Yes, you can receive notifications for incoming calls, text messages and emails, but that’s it. You cannot respond to any of them. You can’t add music files or add Spotify to this watch, but at least you get music control.

The Garmin Instinct usually comes with a $ 300 price tag, but take advantage of the $ 87 deal for Amazon today and get it for $ 213. And if you pay through the Amazon Rewards Visa card and get approval, you can immediately get $ Get 50 extra, bringing the price to an even more affordable $ 163.

GARMIN FORERUNNER 645 MUSIC – $ 314, was $ 450

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is primarily designed for runners, although it can do much more. It is robust and has a sporty appearance, with a stainless steel ring around a chemically reinforced glass dial made of crystal. This watch has no touchscreen. Instead, you will find five physical buttons around it. Browsing the interface of the watch, however, is fairly easy and there are a few handy secondary shortcuts for faster navigation.

The Forerunner 645 is full of sensors. It comes with a built-in GPS, GLONASS, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, barometric altimeter, and a heart rate monitor. In short, there is not much that this watch cannot do. This version also comes with built-in music storage so you can leave your phone in your bag while you sweat on the job or on the treadmill.

This watch is a runner’s dream. While cycling or running, it knows exactly when to stop and it will automatically pause the GPS, so it won’t ruin your statistics. Apart from the usual speed and distance, you also get numbers on stride length, cadence, vertical ratio, ground contact time and balance. All this data can be overwhelming, but fortunately the Garmin Connect app clearly displays all the information so that you can look perfectly meaningful. The watch also informs you if you are not training enough, or doing too much, or just the right amount. At the end of each exercise, it spits out measurements and suggestions to keep you more invested in your fitness journey.

In the field of smart functions, the Forerunner 645 allows you to read and respond to text messages and to notify you of updates and emails on social media. Everything is easy to read, even in direct sunlight thanks to the Chroma Display. You can also customize the watch face, widgets and recommended apps. The Forerunner 645 normally costs $ 450, but with the Amazon deal you get a huge saving of $ 136, reducing the price to $ 314. What’s more, you can get an additional $ 50 discount after approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, making the price even lower to $ 264.

GARMIN FORERUNNER 935 – $ 450, was $ 500

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is smaller and more modest than most Garmin smartwatches. Its size alone makes it hard to believe that it has a built-in optical heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, and thermometer. It also connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, external sensors via ANT + and networks via Wi-Fi. It may not look so thick that it contains so much technology – but it is!

This watch contains numerous pre-configured apps for tracking a multitude of sports (not just running), including cycling, mountain biking, hiking, walking, swimming, snowboarding, skiing, paddle surfing, rowing, and even golfing. All your fitness statistics are stored and presented neatly and extensively in the Garmin Connect app, where you can also create training programs. It also includes many daily fitness statistics such as following steps, calories burned, floors, minutes of intensity, distance traveled, sleep time and quality, and 24/7 heart rate measurement. You can receive notifications for calls, text messages, and calendar alerts, real-time weather updates, and music playback control. With this watch you can also answer a call, find a lost phone and control a Garmin Virb action camera remotely.

The interface of the Forerunner 935 is cleverly laid out and is very easy to navigate. The Forerunner 935 also includes a live tracking feature that allows you to share live data about location, speed and performance with friends and family through a web page. It is a great way for loved ones to keep an eye on you while you exercise.

If there is one problem that we have found with this watch, it is that following swimming is not the most precise. When we did a few laps in a 50-meter pool, the watch seemed to get confused and often jumped a lap or two forward and followed hundreds of meters while in fact we were swimming for just a few minutes. But again, we are mainly nitpicking, because this is generally a great smartwatch that we heartily recommend.

Purchase the Garmin Forerunner 935 for $ 450 on Amazon, which is $ 50 less than the normal retail price of $ 500. And if you order and receive approval through the Amazon Rewards Visa card, you can immediately get an additional $ 50, which means the price is further reduced to $ 400.

For more Apple Watch, smartwatch and fitness tracker deals, visit our composite deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors