Discount lift passes, acceleration are available if you plan

Long before the winter comes, Kelsea Krawetz is already planning how she will hit the slopes without having a hair-raising effect on her bank account.

The 24-year-old Whistler, B.C. -based woman spends skiing almost every weekend, so keeping costs down is the key – and it all starts before powder comes on the floor.

The costs of a day of skiing or snowboarding vary enormously, depending on the location, the time of the year and the day of the week. Without a season pass, a day on the slopes can cost between $ 25 and $ 250. Snow-Online.com’s 2018 price comparison of more than 300 ski resorts in seven countries sets the average price for a one-day lift ticket for adults in high season at $ 96.

To take advantage of savings from early birds, Krawetz usually decides in the warmer months whether to buy a seasonal pass that will take her up the hill or mountain. It sometimes also allows her to ski and snowboard at other locations and gives her discounts on lodge purchases, lessons, equipment rental and tuning, lift tickets for friends or other winter activities organized in resorts.

“If you plan to go up a couple of times a month every weekend, it’s probably worth it, but if you only plan to go up a few times a year, many places have four-day passes or fewer tickets, “says Krawetz.

The season passes can range from a few hundred dollars to thousands, depending on the number of hills and mountains they give you access to. Many are priced much lower in the spring and summer than in the winter. For example, passes that Krawetz purchased long before the season cost nearly $ 600 less than in the winter.

“The sooner you buy it, the better,” she says. “If you make a decision at the last minute, you lose much more.”

Krawetz also recommends that people use off-season skiing and snowboarding to start saving, as both sports require equipment, pay for access to hills or mountains, and often involve travel and accommodation.

“I try to think six months in advance,” says Krawetz. “Right now I have to buy a ski package and I can’t find any money for it, so I have to plan in advance.”

If you want affordable access to skiing or snowboarding once the season is over, Krawetz recommends considering off-peak times, which often come with discounts, or looking out for students, ladies or community nights, where she sees prices drop to just $ 10.

Sun Peaks Resort, not far from Kamloops, B.C., for example, is organizing a High Five Day, where some food for the Kamloops Food Bank and a donation of at least $ 5 will put you on the slopes.

Krawetz also advises people to consider local mountains, which may be cheaper than some of the more famous ones. Of the places where she ski, Krawetz has noted resorts of the Canadian Rockies, whose features include Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Fernie Alpine Resort, has the most expensive seasonal pass and Whistler the most expensive day pass.

To compensate for the costs of passing the lift tickets, Krawetz looks at used equipment. They trawls online marketplaces Craigslist and Kijiji, Facebook groups and local stores for deals.

She also recommends programs that are implemented by two outdoor clothing companies. Mountain Equipment Co-op, she says, has an online gear swap page and Patagonia manages Worn Wear, an initiative that allows people to buy their used ski and snowboard clothing and equipment in the store and exchange it for credit.

“Everyone actually wants the latest and greatest, but ski and snowboard technology doesn’t change that much from year to year, so there are usually a lot of really good things online and I have one for half the price,” Krawetz says. “It really helps.” +

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press