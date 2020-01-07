Disaster Report 4: Summer memories hit the western market this April

Loading...

The Disaster Report series is a pretty unique video game franchise. In this series the players aim to survive natural disasters. As a result, players need to decide which paths to take to reach certain areas and avoid environmental hazards that may end their lives and save the needy. It is a series that started on PlayStation 2. With the fourth major installment finally available in Japan, we get news that the title will hit Western markets in April.

If you are not familiar with Disaster Report 4, this game has almost never made it. At the time of development in 2011, the development studio had planned to release it on PlayStation 3. During development, however, Japan was hit by a massive earthquake and the game was scrapped along with the entire series.

Years later, the game was taken up again and development for a release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch was completed in 2018. Now the game is leaving Japan and, thanks to NIS America, is making its way through the western markets. In this title, players will try to survive an earthquake. So you need to think carefully about what choices you make on your trip to save your protagonist.

The game is currently scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on April 7, 2020. If you haven’t checked the trailer yet, you can watch it at the top of the embedded media player along with some in-game screenshots below.

