Disaster Melbourne Freeway: Porsche driver faces several charges

Victoria police have accused the man of fleeing a deadly minefield that killed four police officers in Kew and Wenezde.

Richard Pusey, 41, will appear in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday facing a number of charges including reckless driving, reckless, reckless conduct and life-threatening neglect after a drug test.

He will also face charges of failure to assist, without changing the details, possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence and three counts of breach of guilt during bail, police said.

Victoria police have charged the four officers who have been holding a man’s Porsche on the Eastern Freeway when a collision occurred near Chandler Highway, around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Victoria Police Chief Graham Ashton said the freeway car camera and police surveillance camera had “good examples” of what happened.

“We’ve got a lot of evidence together and when we don’t know now (the cause of the crash), we will know beforehand,” he told A Current Event.

OT: T :: The truck driver was notified when the explosion occurred

OT: T :: Pop-up camps for police officers

Police have not yet identified the driver of the trailer who was thrown into the scene. Mohinder Singh Bajwa is in hospital and is yet to be interviewed.

media_cameraRichard Pusey. Photo: AAP Image / Michael Dodge.media_cameraPolice Police are on the scene after an accident on Chandler Road in the Kew area of ​​Melbourne. Photo: AAP Image / Scott Barbour

Victoria police have urged people to honor the four police officers who were killed by throwing a blue cloud outside their home.

Senior officers, Lynette Taylor, and Constable Glen Humphris, Senator Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney have been found dead in the crash.

Thursday night, Melbourne’s most famous landmarks show their death. You were amazed at the memoriam page created by Victoria Police.

In honor of them, we are asking the Fathers to change the regime. Wrap a blue ribbon outside your home. It can be at the door or the entrance door, wherever it can be found, ”police said on Twitter.

“It’s a small gesture to show your support for men and women who are protecting our community every day.”

_the Media_CameraCrown and Crown Riverwalk lights up to reflect the deaths of four crew members. Photo: Photo / Fiona Hamiltonmedia_cameraFederation Square provided. Photo: AAP Image / Michael Dodge.media_cameraThe Flinders Street Station Photo: AAP Image / Michael Dodge

In honor of them, we are asking the Fathers to fill the state. Wrap a blue ribbon outside your home. It could be a door or doorway, wherever it can be found.

It is a small gesture to show your support for the men and women who are protecting our community every day. 2/3

– Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 23, 2020

Three #VictoriaPolice employees have been suspended, in honor of their fallen colleagues. A great, awesome album on a short night in Melbourne. City landmarks include Flinders St Station in blue, thanks to a tribute to the 4 dead officers in the #EasternFreeway smash pic.twitter.com/QntxeV4pJ5

– Ben Kimber (@BenKs_World) April 23, 2020

Investigators are still investigating a fatal accident that led to a major death in state history.

Commissioner Ashton said the semi-truck driven by Mr Bajwa “seemed to have crossed a highway and traveled a short distance to an emergency road at 100km / h”.

He said Mr Bajwa suffered from “mental illness”, “which seems to involve him in silence”.

The military statement said that “an investigation to determine the cause of this attack is still ongoing.”

“Anyone who sees the event or information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.”

It was originally written as a Porsche driver facing significant debt

. (tagToTranslate) melbourne