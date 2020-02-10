“Dirty Trickster” Roger Stone should spend 7-9 years in prison, Feds say

Prosecutors recommend former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone to be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison on Monday.

“Roger Stone hindered Congress’ investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath, and rigged a witness,” the file said. “And when his crimes were exposed by the charges in this case, he showed contempt for this court and the rule of law.”

District judge Amy Berman Jackson will determine the verdict, which may be the longest from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Former Trump campaign leader Paul Manafort is serving seven and a half years in bank fraud, while personal lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.

Evidence against Stone included that Trump knew about WikiLeaks’ plans to send emails that would harm his rival Hillary Clinton and Stone, and, according to prosecutors, lied to Congress to protect the president.

Stone’s ruling should be in line with federal sentencing guidelines for his crimes, which last from 87 to 108 months, the prosecutor said. The term would “accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote compliance with the law.”

Stone is expected to be convicted on February 20 after a November jury found the self-proclaimed “dirty fraudster” guilty of lying, hindering, and manipulating witnesses to the US Congress in seven cases.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.