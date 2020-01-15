Directors of the House announced for the Senate recall process

Articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are not transmitted to the Senate by themselves, they are escorted by specific political stars along a closely choreographed path from the House through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to be judged. It expects more history, pageantry and tradition of a type that has only been seen once on television, and not since the 1999 trial of President Bill Clinton. Like Clinton, Trump should be acquitted. But the nation has never seen Chief Justice John Roberts cross the street from the Supreme Court to preside over the Senate trial. Or saw four Democratic presidential candidates sitting in silence, without their phones, before the Iowa caucuses on February 3. Also, Twitter was not a thing the last time it happened. It is now the president’s favorite megaphone accused of proclaiming his innocence and his fury in real time. The impeachment articles against President Donald Trump are not passed to the Senate by themselves.

They are escorted by specific political stars along a closely choreographed path from the House through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to be tried. It expects more history, pageantry and tradition of a type that has only been seen once on television, and not since the 1999 trial of President Bill Clinton.

Like Clinton, Trump should be acquitted. But the nation has never seen Chief Justice John Roberts cross the street from the Supreme Court to preside over the Senate trial. Or saw four Democratic presidential candidates sitting in silence, without their phones, before the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

Also, Twitter was not a thing the last time it happened. It is now the president’s favorite megaphone accused of proclaiming his innocence and his fury in real time.

What to watch on Wednesday as the House transmits the impeachment articles to the Senate:

A tissue

Under the chairmanship of Nancy Pelosi, the House voted on December 18 to remove Trump from charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress for his conduct towards Ukraine. Trump is the third president to be removed from office in the history of the United States.

The others are Clinton and, in 1868, Andrew Jackson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could remove him.

Pelosi delayed the transmission of articles to the Senate, tending to more specific conditions of the trial.

The passage

First, Pelosi appoints house prosecutors who will argue to senators that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden, and then preventing Congress from finding out what that happened.

The game of “managers” has been a hot call to the Capitol for months, and Pelosi has kept the details tight. But judging by the Clinton trial, the exhibit is likely to boost the profiles of those it chooses. Likely choices include the two presidents who led the impeachment hearings, Adam Schiff of intelligence and Jerrold Nadler of the judiciary.

Around noon, she will speak and the House will vote to transmit the articles.

Later Wednesday, the entire prosecution team will line up behind Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who will keep the items on file. The procession will walk, two by two, through the room of the national statuary, in front of the Pelosi office, through the rotunda and up to the doors of the Senate.

Johnson then hands the articles over to the Secretary of the Senate, Julie E. Adams.

The managers will return to the House until the Senate admits them.

Furniture and oaths

The Senate then examines some mundane details, as well as some historical details, according to the precedent of the Clinton removal trial.

First, members will consider resolutions on issues such as how to organize the room to accommodate prosecution and defense teams, and who can watch from the galleries. Then, according to a memo distributed to senators, comes a series of formalities, including the reception of the managers of the Chamber.

By the end of the week, managers are expected to submit the indictments. Roberts and the senators will be sworn in. And the senators will sign a book on the oath used since 1986 for the trials for presidential and judicial dismissal which is preserved in the National Archives.

Senate meets in court

“Listen! Listen! Listen! Everyone is required to remain silent, under penalty of imprisonment, while the United States Senate is sitting for the trial of the impeachment articles.”

Thus proclaimed James Ziglar, then sergeant-at-arms of the Senate, during the Clinton trial in 1999.

The Senate rules state that the trial then begins and takes place six days a week – not Sunday – until it is resolved. But senators could vote to change the schedule.

Arguments in the Trump trial begin next Tuesday, according to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

No layoffs

Trump has said he wants a full trial with witnesses while also suggesting he would favor a layoff.

But it takes 51 of 100 senators to do almost anything during a trial, and even Republican senators rejected the idea of ​​a dismissal.

Witnesses?

The jury does not know if the Senate is calling witnesses, but it is possible.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has agreed to testify when summoned, and some Republicans have met in private to ensure witnesses can be called. With a Republican majority of 53 seats, four GOP senators are expected to vote with all Democrats to cross the threshold of 51 votes.

With that, check out GOP Moderate Sense. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Any plan for witnesses would likely involve the testimony and testimony of people called by Republicans and Democrats.

Trump has said he wants the Senate to call Pelosi and Schiff, but it is very unlikely.

During the Clinton trial, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was dismissed privately but was not called to testify. She and Clinton had had an extramarital relationship, they both said.

The fourth

Senators like to talk, and any politician wants to stay in touch with voters, so the impeachment rule prohibiting speaking or checking their phones in the Senate has the potential to make them all cranky.

Nothing more, however, than the four Democratic senators forced to leave Iowa less than three weeks before the start of the election caucus. Look for Senators Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Michael Bennet from Colorado to send surrogates to Iowa or make short trips.

“I told them that this trial is your responsibility as senators and that the timetable will not affect what we should do,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview this month. latest. He said that none of them objected. “There are advantages to running as a senator,” added Schumer, “and there are responsibilities.”

New information?

It will not be a complete overhaul of the proceedings of the House, which continued into the fall. Bolton, who has first-hand knowledge of the President’s campaign to pressure Ukraine, has not told his story in the House.

The Senate may also consider a new treasure trove of documents released Tuesday evening by House Democrats that may shed new light on the work of Trump’s private lawyer to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden while that the president has blocked military aid to the American ally bordering Russia.

