Director Sonic the Hedgehog admits to be concerned about redesign

The director of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film has admitted that he felt some concern about how fans would react to the redesigned version of Sonic after the original design fiercely declined.

In a conversation with Digital Spy, Jeff Fowler said that although he hoped fans would embrace the updated design, he wondered what would happen if there was another negative response.

He said: “I think it was about five months ago that the first trailer was over. We had worked very hard on our character updates. It was definitely a bit like:” Oh man, what happens if they don’t like it?”

“But really, everyone who saw it internally while I was working on the film just responded so positively. It really felt like once we had shared it with the fans, they would really embrace it and be excited about it.

“Fortunately, all the fear I had the night before disappeared very quickly after it was released. Because, yes, it was an incredible feeling to see how Sonic 2.0 was embraced as it was. “

When the first trailer was released in April 2019, many fans of the character expressed concern about the design – with its human teeth, small eyes, and long legs between the features that were selected for criticism.

This prompted Fowler to announce that “the message was loud and clear” and that redesign was not necessary, which delayed the release of the film.

And the new version went down a lot better, which caused a little more optimism with the fan base regarding the release of the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be in British cinemas from Friday 14 February 2020