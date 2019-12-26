Diontae Johnson proving that Darryl Drake and Steelers are right

Loading...

When the Steelers selected Diontae Johnson With his first of the two draft picks in the third round and his second overall player behind the first round pick Devin Bush, he attracted the mockery of some circles.

After all, many draft experts did not have the former Toledo receiver qualified so high, seeing him as a mid-round pick. But the Steelers, and perhaps most importantly, the open receiver coach Darryl Drake, I saw something else in the former MAC star, making him the tenth receiver selected this year.

That faith has proven to be reality. Before week 17, Johnson has proven to be a quality receiver and a man back, something that the Steelers urgently needed (8-7) while trying to gain a place in the postseason.

In fact, by heading to the end of Sunday's regular season in Baltimore against the Ravens (13-2), Johnson has the opportunity to put his name on the record books by having one of the best seasons for a rookie catcher in the team history

After the eight highest receptions of his career in last week's loss to the Jets, Johnson's 55 catches this season are three behind the Redskins Terry McLaurin For most newbies this season. There are also only six behind Troy EdwardsThe team's record for a rookie set in 1999, the last time a rookie led the Steelers in receptions.

Johnson also ranks fifth among rookies in receiving yards with 626 and sixth in touchdowns with a maximum of five teams.

In a rookie open receiver class that perhaps has been better than anyone thought, with players like McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Johnson making great impacts on their respective teams, Diontae Johnson has remained more than alone, justifying that the Steelers have him as the main receiver on their draft board.

"I keep track of most of those guys. Most of them know them," Johnson told me. "Everyone has been playing well for what I've been seeing. That's what we all talk about, when everyone gets to the NFL, we'll see who stands out on each team. That's what we've been doing. I'm trying to get to the top ".

The situation of the quarterback of the Steelers has kept Johnson's numbers down on some of the major rookie catchers. Playing without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for all but six quarters, the Steelers enter Week 17 in 31st place in the league in aerial yards.

But that doesn't mean Johnson doesn't have the opportunity to lead not only his rookie teammates but the league in something. Johnson enters Sunday's game against the Ravens with an average of 12.4 yards per lap. He needs two more returns against the Crows to qualify among the league leaders. But its average is more than half a meter more than the current leader Braxton Berrios of the jets.

If he can get those two returns on Sunday and maintain his advantage over Berrios, he will be the first Steelers player to lead the NFL on average clearance return from Johnny Sample in 1961.

"It's crazy to hear something like that," Johnson said. "I wasn't even born then."

Not bad for a player who did not take control of the team's clearance until the second half of the season after Ryan Switzer He was put in reserve injured.

The Steelers didn't want to put too much on the rookie plate early. They wanted him to focus on learning the offensive first and then worrying about the return game and other things.

"It's a special talent," offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. "He can win one on one against good soccer players. He has a special ability to run after (the capture). The future with him is very bright. I think he knows it, and we have to keep growing."

It's exactly what Drake imagined when he defended Johnson in the pre-draft meetings. Drake spent several days with Johnson in the pre-draft process and saw a young and raw soccer player who oozed talent despite coming from a smaller school.

That's what made it so difficult for Johnson, along with the other Steelers receivers, when Drake died in the middle of the team's training camp this year. He had been much more than just a coach for that group. They also lost a mentor and someone who had challenged them to improve every day.

That task fell to his replacement, veteran coach Ray sherman, but Drake's memory lasts in the receiver's room, especially with Johnson.

"Coach Drake was a good guy. Since the first time I sat down and talked to him, I know he talked very well about me," Johnson said. "For him to press for me, coming from a school like Toledo, we have boys in the league because there is talent everywhere, but for him to press like that for me, it's crazy. I would never have expected to be in the position I am in now. if it was not for him ".

That's why he takes the field every day with the desire to improve, knowing that the Steelers and Drake showed so much faith in their talent.

The Steelers have shown a good track record in the search for receivers beyond the first round of the draft, either Antonio Brown in the sixth round in 2010 or Johnson in the third round in 2019.

"They draw a lot of receivers and know good receivers when they see one," Johnson said. "They know how to make them move in the right direction so they can have a successful career. I will have a successful career here and I hope to be here for a long time to be able to accomplish that. I'm just trying to help this team win games and continue getting better on the road. "

